Markets agree with Fed policy hike in the long term, according to CNBC poll

CNBC Fed poll respondents expect no additional interest rate hikes from the Fed and have fully embraced the “higher for longer” mantra.

They believe the Fed is now on hold until September next year, when 57% expect a rate cut.

The poll also showed a 49% expectation of a recession in the next 12 months and a 42% chance of a soft landing.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference in Washington, D.C. on September 20, 2023. Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

While respondents to the CNBC Fed poll do not expect any additional interest rate increases by the Fed, they have fully embraced the “higher for longer” mantra to the point that no rate cuts are expected until the third quarter of 2024. 31 respondents, including economists, strategists and analysts, believe the Fed is now on hold until September next year, with 57% expecting to cut interest rates. Last summer, survey respondents expected interest rate cuts at the beginning of next year. “I think (Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell and Co. can now be patient and sit back and see how all the tightening that has already happened in the short term and more recently in the long term plays out,” Chief Investment Officer Peter Boockvar said. Bleakley Financial Group wrote in response to the survey. “And it will continue to do so as rising interest rates continue to pressure more and more families.” The change can also be seen in the outlook for the federal funds rate, the central bank’s benchmark for short-term lending costs. See also Stock futures rise as indices come out of a winning month and investors look forward to the Fed meeting The average is now expected to end 2024 at 4.6%, assuming about 75 basis points of interest rate cuts. In June, the funds rate at the end of 2024 was expected to reach 3.8%, which assumes cuts of 125 basis points. A basis point equals 0.01%.

A more hawkish Fed outlook comes with roughly equal odds of a recession and a soft landing. Respondents on average see a 49% probability of a recession in the next 12 months and a 42% probability of a soft landing. While they raised their GDP forecast for 2023 from less than 1% in June to 2.4% now, they almost halved their growth forecast for 2024 to 0.73%. “The Fed is too focused on a soft landing, and has taken its inflation target too far on the high end,” wrote Robert Brusca, chief economist at Fact & Opinion Economics. The Fed is calling for more effort now to reduce inflation and rising unemployment. The CPI, currently at 3.7% on an annual basis, is expected to fall to 2.9% next year and about 2.6% in 2025, which means the Fed will not reach its 2% target for several years, until… Taking into account inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) exceeds the Fed’s preferred personal consumption expenditures inflation index. About 60% of respondents believe the Fed will reach its inflation target in 2025 or sometime after that, while 19% do not think the Fed will get there at all. The unemployment rate is expected to rise from the current level of 3.8% to 4.5% next year. See also Coca-Cola is a stable safe haven in a tough market Troy Ludtka, chief U.S. economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Americas, said that higher Treasury yields and rising global tensions “increase the likelihood of an inflationary outcome. … We are paying close attention to the recent rise in delinquencies on credit cards and auto loans. In this fields.” “Consumers seem to have gone too far.”