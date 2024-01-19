street. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have agreed to a one-year free agent contract with former Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter for the 2024 season.
Carpenter, 38, who was drafted by St. Louis in 2009 and debuted in 2011, was a three-time All-Star (2013, 2014 and 2016) during his 11-year Cardinals tenure, and received National League Most Valuable Player votes in 2013, 2015 and 2018.
“When you think of the players who helped shape our success in the 2000s, the name Matt Carpenter is synonymous with winning,” said John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations. “Matt has shown from the beginning of his career how hard work and determination can lead to success, and we are excited to have his leadership and experience back in a Cardinals uniform.”
The left-handed hitting Carpenter compiled a .260/.367/.451 slash line during his career (1,452 games) with 175 HR, 644 RBI, 1,225 hits and an .818 OPS. He led the majors in runs (126), hits (199) and doubles (55) in 2013 — the third-most by a Cardinal in a season by a Cardinal, and the most ever for the team by a left-handed hitter.
Carpenter was a member of the Cardinals' last World Series team (2013) and appeared in seven games as a starter during the Cardinals' 2011 World Series season.
After leaving St. Louis in 2022, Carpenter enjoyed a strong start with the Yankees that year, batting .305 with a 1.138 OPS and 15 HR in 47 games before suffering the injury. He spent 2023 with San Diego and finished strong in limited play, compiling a .974 OPS and a .500 on-base%. During the last two months of the season. He was traded to Atlanta during the winter meetings last month, then was released, becoming a free agent.
Carpenter's name is spread among the all-time leaderboards among Cardinals, including most career Cardinals (24) and single-season home runs (8, 2018). He ranks sixth all-time among the Cardinals in base balls (699) and eighth in game-winning RBIs (73). His 68 career home runs at Busch Stadium III are tied with Yadier Molina for fourth most in stadium history.
Appearing in 56 postseason games with St. Louis, Carpenter's six career playoff shutouts are tied for fifth-most in club history, including a memorable blast from Clayton Kershaw that started the Cardinals' 10-9 win in the first game of 2014. NLDS at Stadium Dodger. Carp has made six opening-day starts at third base for St. Louis, and his 671 career plate appearances at the “hot corner” for the Cardinals are third-most in team history.
