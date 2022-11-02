Matthew Perry jokes about his old friends’ hangovers: ‘Yesterday I bought Iowa’

Friends – “The One With The Embryos” Episode 12 – Aired 1/15/1998 – Pictured: (lr) Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courtney Cox as Monica Geller (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty

Matthew Perry He gets a little help from him friends.

on me Monday episode From SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen LiveHost Andy Cohen The actor asked about his remaining income from the popular sitcom in which he played Chandler Bing.

“I spoke to Diane Sawyer Around emission friends Over the past few years, this has made me wonder, “Cohen, 54, started.” friends The checks that come today, can you classify them as checks plentiful? Or would you say he’s a gauntlet at this point? “

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 8: Matthew Perry poses in a photograph for “The End of Longing,” a new play he has written and starred in at Playhouse Theatre, on February 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Bennett/Dave Bennett/Getty Images)

David M. Bennett / Dave Bennett / Getty

Related: Matthew Perry says Salma Hayek asked him to ‘Spoon a little bit’ on set of ‘Fools Rush In’

In response, the Friends, lovers and the big horrible thing “Well, I bought Iowa yesterday,” said the author, 53, sarcastically.

After Cohen asked again if the checks were “plentiful,” Perry replied, “It’s not bad.”

The actor explained, “And it comes in the form of a text: I just did this.” And I say, “Oh, great.” “

Never miss a story – subscribe to FREE daily newsletter PEOPLE To stay up-to-date with the best that people have to offer, from exciting celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I heard you’re really watching Colorado,” Cohen said, following up on the joke. Berry replied, “Yes I did. But the rock Understood.”

The star is probably best known for playing Chandler friends, which ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and also starred in Courteney CoxAnd the Jennifer AnistonAnd the Lisa KudrowAnd the Matt LeBlancAnd the David Schwimmer.

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew Perry Says He’s Looking To Be A Husband And A Dad: ‘I’m Not Afraid Of Love Anymore’

In Perry’s interview with Cohen, he also talked about his dating life, and told the host about it “It can’t be more than one.”

After briefly touching on his past experience with dating apps, he said he prefers dating offline. “I will be traveling forever,” he told Cohen. “That’s not the way to meet people, I don’t think so. I’m not sure how to meet people, but this is not the way to do it.”

The story continues

On whether or not he was looking for a sober partner, Berry said, “That would be fine. But it’s not a necessity.”

“You know, I wouldn’t like to be with someone who drinks so much that you can’t recognize them,” Berry explained. “It wouldn’t be good…but I don’t have any rules about that.”

Perry’s diary Friends, lovers and the big horrible thing out now.