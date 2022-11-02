Yo La Tengo Announces Tour and New Album This Stupid World, Share New Song “Fallout”: Listen

12-18 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12-19 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12-20 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12-21 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12-22 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12-23 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12-24 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12-25 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

02-15 Seattle, Washington – Neptune Theatre

02-16 Seattle, Washington – Neptune Theatre

02-17 Bellingham, Washington – Wild Buffalo

02-19 Portland, Oregon – Wonder Ballroom

02-20 Portland, Oregon – Wonder Ballroom

02-22 San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

02-24 San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

02-25 Los Angeles, CA – Tg Hall

02-26 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Concert Hall

02-27 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

03-09 Carborough, NC – Cat’s Cradle

03-10 Carborough, NC – Cat’s Cradle

03-11 Asheville, NC – Orange peel

03-13 Nashville, TN – East Basement

03-14 Nashville, TN – East Basement

03-16 Charlottesville, Virginia – Jefferson Theater

03-17 Philadelphia, PA – Transfer Union

03-18 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03-19 Washington, DC – 9:30 PM

03-21 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

03-22 Cleveland, Ohio – Beachland Concert Hall

03-24 Chicago, Illinois – metro

03-25 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

03-26 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

04-10 Dublin, Ireland – 3 Olympia

04-12 Manchester, England – New Century Hall

04-13 Bristol, England – SWX

04-14 London, England – London Palladium

04-16 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

04-14 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

04-19 Rotterdam, Netherlands – LantarenVenster

04-20 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefaehrlich

04-21 Copenhagen, Denmark – Bremen Teater

04-23 Cologne, Germany – Gloria Theatre

04-24 Prague, Czech Republic – MeetFactory

04-25 Berlin, Germany – Festaal Kreuzberg

04-27 Paris, France – La Cigale

04-29 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Sala Apollo

04-30 Murcia, Spain – Warm-up Festival

05-02 Madrid, Spain – Warner Music the Music Station Principe Pío

05-03 Bilbao, Spain – Santana 27

See also Raw recap and feedback (October 24, 2022): Rhea Ripley is everyone's father