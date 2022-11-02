Yo La Tengo Announces Tour and New Album This Stupid World, Share New Song “Fallout”: Listen

12-18 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12-19 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12-20 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12-21 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12-22 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12-23 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12-24 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12-25 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
02-15 Seattle, Washington – Neptune Theatre
02-16 Seattle, Washington – Neptune Theatre
02-17 Bellingham, Washington – Wild Buffalo
02-19 Portland, Oregon – Wonder Ballroom
02-20 Portland, Oregon – Wonder Ballroom
02-22 San Francisco, CA – Fillmore
02-24 San Francisco, CA – Fillmore
02-25 Los Angeles, CA – Tg Hall
02-26 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Concert Hall
02-27 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
03-09 Carborough, NC – Cat’s Cradle
03-10 Carborough, NC – Cat’s Cradle
03-11 Asheville, NC – Orange peel
03-13 Nashville, TN – East Basement
03-14 Nashville, TN – East Basement
03-16 Charlottesville, Virginia – Jefferson Theater
03-17 Philadelphia, PA – Transfer Union
03-18 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03-19 Washington, DC – 9:30 PM
03-21 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
03-22 Cleveland, Ohio – Beachland Concert Hall
03-24 Chicago, Illinois – metro
03-25 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall
03-26 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
04-10 Dublin, Ireland – 3 Olympia
04-12 Manchester, England – New Century Hall
04-13 Bristol, England – SWX
04-14 London, England – London Palladium
04-16 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
04-14 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
04-19 Rotterdam, Netherlands – LantarenVenster
04-20 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefaehrlich
04-21 Copenhagen, Denmark – Bremen Teater
04-23 Cologne, Germany – Gloria Theatre
04-24 Prague, Czech Republic – MeetFactory
04-25 Berlin, Germany – Festaal Kreuzberg
04-27 Paris, France – La Cigale
04-29 Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apollo
04-30 Murcia, Spain – Warm-up Festival
05-02 Madrid, Spain – Warner Music the Music Station Principe Pío
05-03 Bilbao, Spain – Santana 27
