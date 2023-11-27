Ozzy Osbourne says he would die happy if he could perform one more show

Early this year, Ozzy Osbourne has canceled a series of upcoming shows Due to various health issues (including an accident that damaged his spine years ago and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 2020), which indicated at the time that he might not be able to tour regularly again. He tried to return to performing live at the Power Trip festival in October in California, but as the date approached, He had to leave school In addition to being physically “unprepared” and refusing to do anything “half-baked”.

It’s unclear if and when Osbourne will perform again, however Talk to Rolling Stone UKHe said he was “very angry” about the fact that he didn’t get the chance to “say goodbye or thank you” to his fans. “They’ve been loyal to me for fucking years,” he said. “They write to me, they know all about my dogs. They’re really my extended family, and they give us the lifestyle we live.

Osborne said Rolling Stone UK He wants to at least do one more show for his fans, explaining: “I just want to be healthy enough to do one show where I can say: Hey guys, thank you so much for my life.” A final show like this is what he’s “working for,” adding: “If I drop dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man.”

Perhaps it’s no surprise then that Osborne said so too Rolling Stone UK That he is not afraid of death and that he does not want to “live a long, painful and miserable life.” He mentioned that he watched his father die of cancer and preferred the idea of ​​“going to a place in Switzerland” where you could “get it done quickly” if you had a chronic health condition.