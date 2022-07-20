Matthew Tkachuk tells Flames he will not re-sign in the long run; Potential Trade: Sources

Matthew Tkachuk He said Calgary Flames Several sources say he will not re-sign with the club the athletewhich makes trade From the 24-year-old All-Star striker is likely to happen soon.

Tkachuk has not formally requested a deal, but the fact that the restricted free agent is unwilling to make a long-term commitment to Calgary will be the driving force behind the decision to move him now.

In addition to making Flames aware that he will not be re-signing with the organization that selected him sixth in the 2016 NHL Draft, Tkachuk provided them with a list of teams he would agree with for a long-term contract, according to multiple sources. Tkachuk has some power over where it might land, given that teams likely won’t want to pay a big trading price for it like rent.

This was said by a source familiar with Tkachuk’s list Saint LouisAnd the VegasAnd the FloridaAnd the Nashville And the Dallas are the options. New Jersey and the New York Rangers She is also among other teams that have shown an interest in the past.

this week, Calgary has applied for club-elected arbitration. A hearing is expected to take place between July 27 and August 11. No date has yet been announced for the hearing of the Tkachuk case. If the team and Tkachuk go to arbitration, a one-year contract will be awarded.

This procedural move gave Flames time to hammer out a deal – either signing and trading, which would allow a maximum eight-year extension and possibly increase the size of the payout, or just conventional trade including his signature rights. A long-term contract is likely to carry at least $9 million in average annual value to Tkachuk, who scored 42 goals and 104 points in 82 games last season. The left winger was voted for the second All-Star team.

At this point, it seems highly unlikely that Flames will be able to convince Tkachuk to re-sign, even if they offer him a huge contract and lead. One of the sources said Tkachuk is definitely expected to be dealt with before the arbitration hearing.

(Photo: Jeff Carey/USA Today)