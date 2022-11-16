Meghan Markle’s podcast guest points out that the duchess hasn’t actually met her

Meghan Markle’s controversial ‘archetypes’ podcast expands… top charts – But does she really talk to her guests on air?

One of Markle’s former podcast guests has fueled speculation that she never spoke to the Duchess for the interview.

Allison Yarrow – Author”90s Bitch: Media, Culture, and the Failed Promise of Gender EqualityHe appeared on the podcast in an episode titled “To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’ where King discusses how calling a woman ‘tough’ is”password b. “

“Etymologists think ‘whore’ came from this Greek insult meaning women were dogs in heat—begging for men—that was the idea,” Yarrow explained in the episode. “And a more recent definition codified in the 1890s was Appalachian ‘bitch’—that was the worst name you could give an Englishwoman, even worse than a whore.”

It appears one of Meghan Markle’s former podcast guests has revealed that she never spoke to the Duchess for the interview. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Yarrow’s explanations and comments appear to have been edited and interwoven between comments from the Duchess of Sussex in an audio clip for the podcast, The Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, to reappear Instagram post Since August, Yarrow has shared a photo of herself after meeting the “archetypes” in front of a sign for audio production house Gimlet Media — and thanked the producer for being an “excellent interviewer.”

“Thanks to producer @farrahsafari (excellent interviewer) and the folks at @GimletSpotify who made it happen,” Alison Yarrow writes. Instagram/Alison Yarrow

Allison Yarrow appeared on the podcast in an episode titled “To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’.” The Post has reached out to Yarrow, Gimlet Media, and Markle for comment. Instagram/Alison Yarrow

“Excited to be participating in the #Archetypes series hosted by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, which aims to dissect and subvert archetypes that hold back women’s progress,” Yarrow wrote in the caption.

She added, “Thanks to producer @farrahsafari (excellent interview) and the folks at GimletSpotify who made it happen.”

With the seemingly shaded caption by Yarrow, some social media observers are now speculating that Markle herself isn’t doing the guest work on the podcast – but in other episodes she’s apparently had full, full conversations with the duchess, like Jameela Jamil, Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, and Mindy Kaling.

Although none of the episodes involve the 41-year-old royal in deep conversation with A-list celebrities and friends, they also have clips of experts, academics, and authors talking about specific topics, including Yarrow, Dr. Laura Kay, and sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen. .

The experts’ audio clips were cut and combined between Markle’s voice, so it’s not clear if she spoke to any of the experts or not.