Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today compared the Apple Vision Pro to the $500 Meta Quest 3 In a video on InstagramHe gave several reasons why he believes Meta's headset is better than Apple's.



According to Zuckerberg, Quest 3 is better “for the vast majority of things people use mixed reality for,” and here are some things he said about Meta Quest 3:

It is 7 times less expensive than Vision Pro.

It makes a high-quality crossover with large screens “just like the Vision Pro.”

The Quest is more comfortable – it is 120 grams less.

There are no wires to get in your way when you move.

The field of view is wider and the screen is brighter.

The Vision Pro features motion blur when moving. The pursuit is more straightforward.

Microcontrollers are available, as is hand tracking, and the Quest's hand tracking is more precise.

The Quest's immersive content library is much deeper.

You can watch YouTube or play Xbox.

Zuckerberg said he was surprised by the “tradeoffs” Apple had to make to provide a higher-resolution display than the Quest 3 offers, sacrificing “comfort,” “ergonomics” and more. He went on to explain that Apple isn't always the leader in a new product category, and that he hopes Meta devices will “win out” in the end.

Now look, I know some fans cringe when someone dares to question whether Apple will be the leader in a new category, but the truth is that every generation of computing has an open model and a closed model. And yes, in mobile, Apple's closed model won. It's not always this way. If you go back to the PC era, Microsoft's open model was the winner. In this next gen, the Meta will be the open model, and I really want to make sure the open model wins again. The future has not yet been written.

Meta Quest 3 launched back in October. It has two 2K ​​LCD panels compared to the 4K microLED displays of the ‌Apple Vision Pro‌. It weighs 515 grams, while the Vision Pro weighs between 600 to 650 grams, and does not have a separate battery. It uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, has 8GB of RAM, and is equipped with Touch Plus controllers.

Meta has produced several headsets to date, including the Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro. Apple plans to continue producing the headphones, and rumors suggest that the next-gen version will be more affordable. When explaining the price of the Vision Pro, Apple CEO Tim Cook said it was “tomorrow's technology today.”