The best power bank for Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally is on sale today

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the powerful, high-capacity Anker PowerCore 737 The 24,000mAh USB Power Bank is for just $90, which is a huge 40% price drop from its original price of $150. This power bank dropped to $110 on Black Friday, but it's less expensive right now. This is close to the highest capacity power bank you're allowed to bring on board, and it boasts an absolutely massive 140W of USB power delivery. It is one of the best Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally chargers.

Anker's 24,000 mAh power bank is just $90

With 140W of USB Type-C power delivery

Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24000mAh Power Bank with 140W USB Type-C Power delivery be seen On Amazon

The Anker PowerCore 737 has an impressive battery capacity of 24,000 mAh, which is just under the TSA limit of 27,000 mAh; It can charge Nintendo Switch OLED about 5 times, iPhone 15 Pro Max about 5 times, Steam Deck about 4 times, and ASUS ROG Ally about 9 times. It has two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port with up to 140W of power delivery on a single USB port. That's enough power to charge your MacBook Pro 16 at its maximum rated charging speed. If you want to use all three ports simultaneously, the two Type-C ports will charge with a total power of up to 122W and the Type-A port up to 18W.

What makes this power bank unique compared to most other power banks is the LCD digital readout that displays a lot of useful information in real time such as remaining battery capacity, power input and power output from each port. The power bank measures 6 x 2 x 2 and weighs 1.4 pounds.

The Anker 737 is our pick for the best Steam Deck/ASUS ROG Ally charger

We've chosen the Anker 737 as our favorite portable charger for the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally portable gaming devices. The Steam Deck accepts up to 38W of USB Power Delivery and the ASUS ROG Ally accepts up to 65W. This means that the Prime can charge Two Steam Decks or ASUS ROG Allys simultaneously (or three Nintendo Switches) at maximum charging rate. Both the ROG Ally and Steam Deck suffer from short battery life when gaming on the go. For example, when playing most games at 60fps, you're likely looking at four hours of battery life for the Steam Deck and much less with the ASUS ROG Ally, which is equipped with a 2,600mAh battery. During our review, we found that games like God of War or Spider-Man would finish in under two hours as well. Ultimately, you'll never get the full potential from your Steam Deck or ROG Ally if you're not equipped with a decent portable charger.