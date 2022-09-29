Meta: Hurricane Ian latest update: Tropical Storm regains strength as a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches South Carolina

Hurricane Ian: Waves flood roads in Key West as storm strengthens to Category 4

After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian has been upgraded to a hurricane once again as it targets the South Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. ET update that Hurricane Ian “was targeting the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”

The hurricane is now moving from north to northwest at about 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.

“Ian could strengthen a bit before making landfall tomorrow, and is expected to weaken rapidly over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the warning said.

Dozens of rescues are underway across Florida after unprecedented flooding from one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the United States.

Thousands were stranded across the state as Coast Guard helicopters were seen pulling people off rooftops after water poured several feet into nearby neighborhoods. About 2.5 million people currently live without electricity.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the hurricane as a “500-year flood event” and said major infrastructure was badly damaged including the Sanibel Bridge in southwest Florida and the bridge to Pine Island, near Fort Myers.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Florida in the wake of the catastrophic effects. “This may be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” he later said during a briefing at FEMA headquarters.