Meta: Hurricane Ian latest update: Tropical Storm regains strength as a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches South Carolina

Hurricane Ian: Waves flood roads in Key West as storm strengthens to Category 4
After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian has been upgraded to a hurricane once again as it targets the South Carolina coast.
The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. ET update that Hurricane Ian “was targeting the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”
The hurricane is now moving from north to northwest at about 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.
“Ian could strengthen a bit before making landfall tomorrow, and is expected to weaken rapidly over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the warning said.
Dozens of rescues are underway across Florida after unprecedented flooding from one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the United States.
Thousands were stranded across the state as Coast Guard helicopters were seen pulling people off rooftops after water poured several feet into nearby neighborhoods. About 2.5 million people currently live without electricity.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the hurricane as a “500-year flood event” and said major infrastructure was badly damaged including the Sanibel Bridge in southwest Florida and the bridge to Pine Island, near Fort Myers.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Florida in the wake of the catastrophic effects. “This may be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” he later said during a briefing at FEMA headquarters.
Ian regains strength in the face of the hurricane as it approaches South Carolina
The storm is expected to make landfall again on Friday.
Ian regains strength in the face of the hurricane as it approaches South Carolina
The storm is expected to make landfall again on Friday
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 23:10
Mayor of Sanibel plays down emotional message after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have changed forever’
Sanibel Island was cut off after the only bridge connecting it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic typhoon and uprooted parts of it.
Mayor of Sanibel writes emotional letter after Hurricane Ian tore through the island
The severely damaged bridge is the only way to reach the communities on Sanibel and Captiva islands
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 23:01
Florida boats destroyed by Hurricane Ian, wind and rush
Boats were tossed like toys in Fort Myers, Florida, as Hurricane Ian caused damaging winds and storm surge when it made landfall on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Florida boats destroyed by Hurricane Ian, wind and rush
Boats were tossed like toys in Fort Myers, Florida, as Hurricane Ian caused damaging winds and a rush as it made landfall on Wednesday, Sept. 28. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for the state, which saw widespread destruction and flooding after the storm made landfall in a Category 4. The hurricane weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph at 8 a.m. Thursday, but remained like that. Extremely dangerous, according to the National Hurricane Center. Click here to register for our newsletter.
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:52
Firefighters evacuate nursing home as Storm Ian destroys Florida
Residents of a nursing home in Orlando, Florida, were evacuated after floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian inundated their homes Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
Firefighters evacuate nursing home as Storm Ian destroys Florida
Residents of a nursing home in Orlando, Florida, were evacuated after floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian inundated their homes Thursday morning, Sept. 29. Dozens of rescues have been conducted across the state after torrential flooding from one of the most powerful tornadoes ever recorded in the United States. Ian weakened to a tropical storm with maximum winds of 65 mph at 8 a.m. Thursday, but remained extremely dangerous, according to the National Hurricane Center. Click here to register for our newsletter.
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:40
Latest photos of the devastation in Florida from Ian
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:31
Upgrade Ian to Hurricane again
After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again.
The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. ET update that Hurricane Ian “was targeting the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”
The hurricane is now moving from north to northwest at about 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.
“Ian could strengthen a bit before making landfall tomorrow, and is expected to weaken rapidly over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the warning said.
tornado # Ian Advisory 29: Ian turns into a hurricane again. Carolina and Georgia targeted with life-threatening floods, storms and strong winds. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB
– National Hurricane Center (NHC_Atlantic) September 29, 2022
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:21
The FCC says Ian destroyed more than 1,500 mobile phone sites in Florida
That number represents about 11 percent of cellular locations in the state, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, reported that 65 percent of cell sites had caused the storm.
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:20
Charleston, South Carolina residents told to stay home as Hurricane Ian heads into town: ‘Take this storm seriously’
The storm can bring up to seven feet of storm surge to the South Carolina coast.
Charleston residents asked to stay home as Hurricane Ian heads into the city
The storm can bring up to seven feet of storm surge to the South Carolina coast
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:10
Disney World in Orlando is set to reopen on Friday
The Walt Disney Company says it will confirm exact opening hours later Thursday.
“While theme parks and many operating areas remain closed to guests today, we expect weather conditions to improve this evening,” the company said in a statement Thursday.
“The Walt Disney World Resort will resume theme park and Disney Springs operations in a phased fashion beginning Friday, September 30.”
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 21:58
A city official says recovery in Naples could take a week or even months
Jay Bodeshwar, city manager, said Naples had seen extensive damage, and a conservative estimate of the total damage was more than $200 million.
Mr. Bodheshwar said the damage to city property alone is estimated at $20 million.
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 21:50
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
Trapped people, 2.5 million without power as Tropical Storm Ian inundates Florida
The Swedish Coast Guard has detected a fourth leak in Nord Stream pipelines
Chaos on Russia-Georgia border as thousands flee Vladimir Putin’s draft