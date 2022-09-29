September 30, 2022

Meta: Hurricane Ian latest update: Tropical Storm regains strength as a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches South Carolina

Frank Tomlinson September 30, 2022 5 min read

Hurricane Ian: Waves flood roads in Key West as storm strengthens to Category 4

After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian has been upgraded to a hurricane once again as it targets the South Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. ET update that Hurricane Ian “was targeting the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”

The hurricane is now moving from north to northwest at about 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.

“Ian could strengthen a bit before making landfall tomorrow, and is expected to weaken rapidly over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the warning said.

Dozens of rescues are underway across Florida after unprecedented flooding from one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the United States.

Thousands were stranded across the state as Coast Guard helicopters were seen pulling people off rooftops after water poured several feet into nearby neighborhoods. About 2.5 million people currently live without electricity.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the hurricane as a “500-year flood event” and said major infrastructure was badly damaged including the Sanibel Bridge in southwest Florida and the bridge to Pine Island, near Fort Myers.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Florida in the wake of the catastrophic effects. “This may be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” he later said during a briefing at FEMA headquarters.

See also  $17 billion in global assets linked to 35 Russians with alleged ties to Putin | Russian President Vladimir Putin

Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 23:10

Mayor of Sanibel plays down emotional message after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have changed forever’

Sanibel Island was cut off after the only bridge connecting it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic typhoon and uprooted parts of it.

Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 23:01

Florida boats destroyed by Hurricane Ian, wind and rush

Boats were tossed like toys in Fort Myers, Florida, as Hurricane Ian caused damaging winds and storm surge when it made landfall on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:52

Firefighters evacuate nursing home as Storm Ian destroys Florida

Residents of a nursing home in Orlando, Florida, were evacuated after floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian inundated their homes Thursday morning, Sept. 29.

Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:40

Latest photos of the devastation in Florida from Ian

In an aerial view, the damaged Fort Myers Beach pier and surrounding buildings are seen after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

In an aerial view, damaged buildings are seen as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

(Getty Images)

Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:31

Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:21

The FCC says Ian destroyed more than 1,500 mobile phone sites in Florida

That number represents about 11 percent of cellular locations in the state, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, reported that 65 percent of cell sites had caused the storm.

Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:20

Charleston, South Carolina residents told to stay home as Hurricane Ian heads into town: ‘Take this storm seriously’

The storm can bring up to seven feet of storm surge to the South Carolina coast.

Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 22:10

Disney World in Orlando is set to reopen on Friday

The Walt Disney Company says it will confirm exact opening hours later Thursday.

“While theme parks and many operating areas remain closed to guests today, we expect weather conditions to improve this evening,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

“The Walt Disney World Resort will resume theme park and Disney Springs operations in a phased fashion beginning Friday, September 30.”

Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 21:58

A city official says recovery in Naples could take a week or even months

Jay Bodeshwar, city manager, said Naples had seen extensive damage, and a conservative estimate of the total damage was more than $200 million.

Mr. Bodheshwar said the damage to city property alone is estimated at $20 million.

Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 21:50

