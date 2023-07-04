Meta “Twitter killer” app is on its way – and you can get a cheat code to download it

Meta is set to launch a competitor to Twitter on Thursday, a social networking app called Topics that it describes as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app.”

The new service, which is available for pre-order in Apple’s App Store and will be released on July 6, has a similar appearance to Twitter, with screenshots of the service showing messages with replies from other users. One of the screenshots of the app indicates that Instagram users will be able to instantly click to follow the same accounts on Topics, which could help users build large follower bases quickly.

Meta has also introduced cheat codes on Instagram to allow people to register to download in advance, teasing this release to billions of users.

Meta Instagram is preparing a Twitter-like service, which will be available for download on July 6th. Amy Beach



The threads will arrive at a critical moment for Twitter, whose owner Elon Musk has made changes to the social network that have done so Kick out advertisers It alienated some users. Musk’s recent decision to clamp down on some non-paying members, Limit free accounts to read 600 tweets per dayantiquities Intense backlash.

Click here to view related media. Click to expand



On social media, some users refer to Threads as a “Twitter killer” due to the expectation that many people will migrate away from Twitter in favor of the new social media service.

How do I get a cheat code?

The cheat codes are “Thread” or “Thread”, which you enter into the Instagram search box.

When you do this, a red “Admit One” card will appear on your screen and then you will be taken to your search box. If you click the ticket, you’ll be taken to a website with a countdown clock (which ends July 6 at 10am ET). There is also a QR code.

If you scan the QR code, it will take you to the app’s download page in the Apple Store.

Is this the Meta Twitter version?

The app bills itself as an Instagram service, but the images posted to the themes app store listing look more like Twitter than the video and photo-based Instagram platform.

Threads are described as a place where you can “follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things.”

The Themes app appears to allow users to “like” a post, reply to it, or repost it, according to images on Apple’s App Store. Amy Beach



In a screenshot of the service, it appears to have a similar interface as Twitter, allowing users to “like,” “reply,” or repost others’ messages.

Where are the themes available?

The app is available for pre-order on the Apple App Store. it’s also Available on Google Play Shop.

When will the themes be available?

The service has been suspended as “expected July 6th”.

Can I use my Instagram username?

Yes, the themes app says you’ll be able to “keep your username”.

A screenshot of Meta Threads, which is available for pre-order in the Apple App Store, indicates that people will be able to keep their Instagram followers on the new service. Amy Beach



Could this hurt Twitter?

Some Twitter users are expressing their enthusiasm for the new Meta product on social media.

The new social media app Meta could lure consumers away from Twitter by providing a free service without the hassles that Musk’s tech company is now eclipsing. since musk He bought Twitter last yearThe platform saw a Rise in hate speech And it was Classified by support group GLAAD as the worst social media service for protecting LGBTQ+ users from harassment.

In its latest tweak, Twitter said Monday that it will require users to be verified before they can use the online dashboard TweetDeck, a service popular with companies because it allows users to manage multiple accounts from a single app.

The new policy takes effect in 30 days and appears intended to drive additional revenue because users need to pay to have their accounts verified under Musk’s changes.

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg

Musk’s rivalry with Meta Platforms may finally be over In real life. In an online exchange between Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the two tech billionaires apparently agreed to fight each other in a “cage match,” though it’s unclear if they’ll actually make it to the ring.

Zuckerberg, 39, took home gold and silver medals First jiu jitsu tournament back in May.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, 51, also trains in jiu-jitsu at a gym in California. He said On The Joe Rogan Show in 2021.

— With reporting by Lee Cohen from CBS News and The Associated Press.