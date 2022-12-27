Mets and Carlos Correa are illiterate on the state of negotiations after the filibuster

Carlos Correa stayed at the North Pole on Monday, his destination as a belated gift to some deserving ones still unknown.

Neither the Mets nor the All-Star camp said if discussions resumed after that Supposed break on Sunday for Christmas, after concerns were raised about Korea’s body last week. sides They reached a 12-year deal worth $315 millionOn the condition that he pass Correa through his body.

At issue is Korea’s right ankle injury in the minor leagues that led to the Giants turning down a 13-year, $350 million deal.

There is optimism that the deal can be completed Between Corea and the Mets, with a source on Monday putting the probability of the two sides finding common ground at 55 percent. Among the possibilities was added contract language that would shield the Mets from financial liability if the pre-existing case of Corea sidelined him for too long. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, worked out a similar contract clause with JD Martinez after a five-year agreement with the Red Sox for $110 million.

A problem arose with Carlos Correa’s right ankle during his physical with the Mets. Getty Images

Steve Cohen told The Post that the Mets “needed a bat” when he agreed to a trade with Carlos Correa, pending a physical. SipaUSA via AP

But the belief is that Correa — who would strongly prefer to play for the Mets — isn’t open to restructuring the term or financial terms of the contract. At least three teams have been in contact with Correa’s camp in recent days, but Correa remains committed for the time being to try and seal his deal with the Mets.

Correa had arthroscopic surgery after a fractured right fibula and ligament damage slipped into third base as a minor leaguer in 2014. In his eight seasons in the majors, Correa was not placed on the injured list with a right leg injury. But Correa has dealt with other ailments that have sidelined him in recent seasons, including back injuries that forced him to miss big time in 2018-19.

It may be necessary for the two parties to reach a compromise: The Mets simply can’t target another big racket in the free agent market, with those options evaporating. And from Korea’s perspective, does he need a third and physical convention drama this winter? Also, what kind of influence will Korea have in the negotiations? The Twins (who had him last season) didn’t shy away from offering Correa a 10-year deal for $285 million, but that was before his physical.

Interested parties during this delay include Eduardo Escobar and Luis Gilworm, one or both of whom could be traded if Correa’s deal with the Mets is completed. Correa would play third base for the team, with friend Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.

If Correa isn’t signed, the Mets can still attempt to trade to the Red Sox for Rafael Devers, but that’s not the preferred path for an organization looking to retain prospects and build a formidable farm system.

Correa, 28, wasn’t on the Mets’ radar until late in his free agency. Team owner Steve Cohen told The Post’s Jon Heyman that the Mets need another batter, after adding weapons in Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, David Robertson and Adam Ottavino, with Brandon Nemo as the only significant offensive piece to emerge from an offense in which Payroll for 2023 crossed the $350 million plateau (which doesn’t include another $75 million in penalties for exceeding the upper limit of the luxury tax threshold). After the Giants were delayed finalizing their agreement with Korea after his physical, Boras called Cohen on vacation in Hawaii and struck a late-night deal.