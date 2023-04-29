Michelle Obama Joins Bruce Springsteen Onstage at the Barcelona Concert Will She Continue With Her Tour?

Michelle Obama recently attended Bruce Springsteen in Barcelona She appears and kills her as she sings “Glory Days”. The Boss show has been one for the ages where he has been seen hanging out with Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, and more.

Despite former President Barack Obama’s absence from the show, Michelle Obama joined the show by playing the tambourine.

On Thursday, the day before the show, TMZ reported that Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Steven Spielberg, Patti Scialva, and Kate Capshaw had dinner together and had a good time.

Patty Sialfa, the boss’s wife, also had a great time with the gang

In a previous interview, Michelle Obama opened up about life with the POTUS

Michelle and Barack Obama seem like the perfect power couple, having occupied the White House and reached the top of their respective fields while raising their two daughters in college.

But Michelle admitted that it wasn’t always so easy on the inside, and even said she couldn’t stand her husband of a decade.

Since moving away from frontline politics, the couple has enjoyed life as celebrities while continuing to advance social causes they believe in. His eldest daughter, Malia, graduated from Harvard in 2021.

“We don’t talk about how much work is required and how difficult it is even when you’re madly in love with the person, even when everything is fine,” Michelle said in an interview with Revlot TV.