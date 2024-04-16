Microsoft is taking on high-risk missions in the technological cold war with the UAE artificial intelligence deal

Microsoft said on Tuesday it would invest $1.5 billion in G42, the UAE's artificial intelligence giant, in a deal largely orchestrated by the Biden administration to keep China at bay as Washington and Beijing grapple over who will wield tech influence in the UAE. The Persian Gulf region and beyond.

Under the partnership, Microsoft will give G42 permission to sell Microsoft services that use powerful AI chips, which are used to train and fine-tune generative AI models. In return, the G42, which is under scrutiny by Washington over its ties to China, will use Microsoft's cloud services and agree to a security arrangement negotiated in detailed talks with the US government. It places a series of protections on AI products shared with the G42 and includes an agreement to remove Chinese equipment from G42 operations, among other steps.

“When it comes to emerging technology, you can't be in China's camp and our camp at the same time,” said Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, who twice traveled to the UAE to talk about security arrangements for this and other partnerships.

The agreement is highly unusual, reflecting the US government's extraordinary interest in protecting the intellectual property behind artificial intelligence software, Microsoft President Brad Smith said in an interview.