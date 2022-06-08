Mike Trout to leave due to injury against Red Sox

But more than anyone else, there is simply no alternative to Trout. The Angels got that feeling last year when trout missed more than half of the season with a strain on their right calf. In the midst of what is now the longest losing streak in a single season in franchise history, it would be a devastating time for the Angels to lose him. Even with the slack, it still cuts .284/.388/.601 with 183 wRC +the fourth highest mark in the MLB.