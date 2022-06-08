Jacques Del Rio, Leaders Coordinator, describes the January 6 rebellion as ‘dust’

Placeholder while loading article actions

In a post-training meeting with reporters, Washington Leaders Defense Coordinator Jack Del Rio downplayed the January 6 storming of the Capitol by calling it a “flick” compared to the racial justice protests that followed the death of George Floyd in 2020. I can see pictures on TV [of the Floyd protests] Destroying people’s livelihoods. Business is burned. No problem,” he said. “And then we have dust in the Capitol, nothing burned, and we’re going to make this a big deal. I think it’s kind of like two criteria, and if we apply the same criterion and we’re going to make sense to each other, let’s discuss it.”

Del Rio’s comments came in response to questions regarding a social media post he made earlier in the week. The 59-year-old veteran soccer coach has been outspoken on Twitter in each of his three seasons with the leaders, often on conservative political issues.

The latest tweet Monday night came in response to a report by the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank, about the House committee investigating the January 6 attack, which is 11 months and more than 1,000 interviews later. Hearings will begin on Thursday. Del Rio wrote, “I would like to understand the ‘full story’ of why a summer of rioting, looting, arson, and destruction of personal property was not discussed, but this ??? #common sense.”

Del Rio’s comments appear to contradict recent racial justice messages from the NFL and conflict with the way the league and its team have responded to Floyd’s death. In June 2020, Rivera said he would support Players who knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality, and in August, the coach canceled a training to hold a team-wide discussion on racial justice after Jacob Blake was shot.

Chief Commander Jason Wright led the team’s recent efforts to promote racial justice and employee diversity. This became a topic in the team’s search for a new stadium site, when Maryland officials pointed to the social change the team could make by retaining its spot in the predominantly black Prince George’s County. A team spokesman on Wednesday did not respond to a request for an interview with Wright. See also Inter Miami launches the adidas MLS Primeblue collection with a free photo session surrounded by stingrays

Virginia legislators are currently considering legislation intended to lure leaders to move to Virginia, and some have suggested that Del Rio’s comments have resonated in Richmond. “I just made the deal to cast my vote as a no,” said Senator Jeremy S. McPeak (Democrat Prince William) Tweet Wednesday. “I think what’s burning today is the stadium.” McPike had previously expressed reservations about the proposed stadium legislation and voiced concerns about relocation around the potential Woodbridge site.

Virginia Senator Scott A. Soroville (Democrat of Fairfax) criticized the leaders’ coach, Saying comments Del Rio “He made it clear to me that we will not see any more votes on stadium bills this year.”

Del Rio’s comments angered some fans and commentators. Former Linebacker DeAngelo Hall Tweet clown emoji In veteran coach, former Seattle goalkeeper Doug Baldwin described Del Rio as “a clueless, clueless guy.”

“Protesting someone’s murder is not the same as trying a coup because you didn’t get your way in the election,” he said. Baldwin tweeted. “Not to say vandalism is okay but let’s not try to pretend they are the same.”

Former Washington player Brian Mitchell called in coach Ron Rivera to handle the situation.

“How [you] You expect anyone on this team to be upfront when you have a guy like that in the defensive coordinator position? ” Mitchell said on his radio show 106.7 The Fan Wednesday.

Mitchell compared Del Rio’s comments to Rivera’s furious outburst that followed a collision between two players in training on Wednesday.

“I don’t care about Ron Rivera’s anger about someone getting in a crash until he gets out of his car – addressing that damn idiot he hired as defensive coordinator,” Mitchell said. “That’s what I care about. And if he can’t do that, he’s the wrong damn guy to lead this football team.” See also Stanley Cup 2022 live updates: The Oilers face the Kings to close out the first round of the National Hockey League on Saturday

Del Rio said he wasn’t concerned that his tweets might offend the players – in part because he doesn’t think “race has anything to do” with the January 6 rebellion – or that his Twitter use might affect the team.

“Anything I say or write, I will be comfortable saying or writing it in front of everyone I work with, the players and coaches,” Del Rio said. “I express myself as an American; we have this ability. I love this country, I believe what I believe, and I have said what I want to say. Every now and then, there are some people who are offended by it.”

Rivera declined to discuss del Rio’s tweets with reporters on Wednesday and did not say if he had discussed them with his defensive coordinator. Rivera said he was “not necessarily” concerned that Del Rio’s comments would affect the locker room, which is predominantly black and has many players who supported Floyd’s protests with words and social media posts two years ago. If it becomes a problem, Rivera said, he will deal with it.

“How to deal with it, I won’t share with you guys because it will be a private matter,” he added.

Del Rio played 11 seasons in the NFL before embarking on a coaching career. Previously, he was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-11) and the Oakland Raiders (2015-2017). Del Rio said on Wednesday that if any of his players were offended by his comments, he would welcome the discussion.

“I’ve been talking about it with anyone,” he said. “No problem. Anytime. But they are not. [offended]. I’m just expressing myself, and I believe that all of us as Americans have a right to express ourselves, especially if you are respectful. I am respectful. I asked a simple question. truly. Let’s get to it. what did you ask? simple question. Why don’t we look at these things [around the 2020 protests]? “ See also At the bell: Rutgers 66, Indiana 63 - Inside the hall

In an interview with NBC Sports Washington, one of the defense’s most outspoken leaders, Jonathan Allen, said that while he was aware of Del Rio’s tweets, they didn’t stir up much discussion in the locker room.

“At the end of the day, you can have a difference of opinion and respect each other,” Allen said. “I feel like that’s what our country is all about. That’s what we have. difference Around. So, I mean, personally, I don’t care what he thinks as long as he shows up every day and works hard. That’s what I want from my defensive coordinator.”

Kendall Fuller, the veteran linebacker, said he hadn’t seen Del Rio’s tweet and, after reading it to him, said he had no reaction.

“If I had a reaction or a feeling about something, I would express it with him,” he said.

Fuller said that since the summer of 2020, the players have had ongoing discussions about the race in the locker room.