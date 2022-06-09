Fall worker dies at The Country Club in US Open preparations

Authorities identify a security guard killed in the fall at The Country Club in Brooklyn, in preparation for the US Open

A security guard died overnight after falling into The Country Club in Brooklyn, as preparations are underway for the upcoming US Open. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said the victim, David C. McConnell’s body was discovered Wednesday morning. The country club said McConnell was hired by the American Golf Association. A spokesperson for The Country Club wrote in The Country Club that he is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred earlier today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual and his family.” statement. The DA office said it does not suspect a faulty game and the coroner will determine an official cause of death and method of death. One of the cathedrals of the game and considered by many to be the birthplace of American golf, golf icon Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he would not participate in championship.

