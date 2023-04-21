April 21, 2023

Mineko’s Night Market is coming to PS5, PS4, and Xbox One on October 26th

Len Houle April 21, 2023 2 min read

Publisher Humble Games and developer Meowza Games will be releasing it Mineco night market for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 26, a month after the Switch and PC announcements (steamAnd Humble shop), companies announced.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Humble Games:

on

Mineco night market It is a game about crafts, cat eats, and cat breeding. Explore a fairy-tale fishing town overrun by cats at the base of the mysterious Mount Fogo. Discover the secrets of the city and manage your daily activities by completing various jobs and tasks and collecting resources in preparation for the weekly market. Unlock alternate modes of transportation (buses, bullet trains and cat buggies) to take you far away to faraway lands! Each location will offer special things to do and new townspeople to meet depending on the time of day and season.

After all your hard work during the week collecting resources and crafting quirky items of art, trinkets and games, sit back and wait for the townsfolk who are now your potential customers! When you’re done selling your items, use your newfound wealth on the market itself. Various vendors provide opportunities to play a variety of mini-games, eat exotic delicacies, and purchase collectible collectibles. There are 16 uniquely themed markets each year that are highlighted by a theatrical event that you can participate in each week from taiko drum and sumo suit wrestling to kabuki theater and karaoke competitions. The better you do in the market, the bigger and better the market will be, and even attract new residents and celebrity guests!

Of course, you are free to choose how you experience the world. Strategize the most efficient resource management/crafting for the best market returns, play casually as you try to befriend the townsfolk, discover the mysteries of the town, or spend an afternoon meditating in a zen garden.

Mineco night market It is a game that celebrates Japanese culture while offering a heart-warming story about friendship, choices, and cats.

Key Features

  • Explore the village and its surroundings in search of rare resources and meet new townspeople.
  • Craft resources into exotic items to sell at your market stall.
  • Shop for unique gifts and collectibles from dozens of sellers.
  • Play a variety of mini games like Cat Racing, pachinko, and whack-a-tako.
  • Perform in a new stage show every week, from kabuki theater to karaoke competitions.
  • Discover the mysteries of the city.

Watch a new trailer below.

lore trailer

