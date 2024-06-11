June 11, 2024

Miranda Derek says her life is ‘in danger’ after Netflix Doc

Roxanne Bacchus June 11, 2024

The 25-year-old also refuted Miranda’s claims that the family was not supportive of her religious views, which focused more on God shortly after the influencer joined 7M in 2020.

“I went to a couple of their dinners and a couple of the services where you have to be invited to, and I picked up all these red flags,” Melanie said. “So, when you say we weren’t supportive, it was because I was seeing what you weren’t seeing.”

Melanie, also a TikToker, claimed the organization “wanted to tear us apart” after she stopped coming to their events.

“And sure, look where we are,” she noted.

In a June 4 statement to E! News, 7M Films described the docu-series as “a slanderous work of fiction, born of a failed blackmail attempt, and invented for the sole purpose of gaining fame and fortune.”

The statement continued: “We will continue to pursue all available legal remedies to stop the spread of obscene lies, and we expect to be fully vindicated in court.”

H! News reached out to Shekinah Church for comment on the docuseries but did not receive a response. Netflix declined to comment when contacted by E!.

Curious to know more about him Dancing for the Devil: The Seven Months TikTok Cult? Read on.

