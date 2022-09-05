Lee Yu Mi and Coleman Domingo win the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series – The Hollywood Reporter

Lee Yo Mi She won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Guest in a Drama Series for her role on Netflix squid gameBecome The first Korean actress to win the award in this category. Coleman Domingo won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in it trance. It is the first Emmy Award for both actors.

“Thank you very much for this great honor,” he said to me via an interpreter, upon accepting the award. “I want to give my thanks to the Academy of Television, and especially a big thank you to my Netflix team as well.”

Then the actress added in English: “I am very happy, thank you!”

squid game It made history this year as the first non-English language series to win a Best Drama Series nomination. It also received nominations for Best Actor (Lee Jung-jae), Best Supporting Actor (Park Hae-soo, Oh Young-soo), and Best Supporting Actress (Jung Ho-yeon).

“So much kindness has brought me to this point, the people who love me, the people who lift me up. Thank you to these people,” Domingo said in his acceptance speech. trance Content creator Sam Levinson and his “Most Creative Artists” team. The actor also thanked his wife, Raul Domingo, saying, “Thank you, dear Raul, this is for you.”

Among the other nominees in the category of Guest Actress in Drama trance’Martha Kelly, morning showMarcia Gay Harden and Succession’Amal Davis, Sana Lathan and Harriet Walter (who was also nominated for a guest role in Ted Lasso).

Other nominees in the category of Guest Actor in Drama include OzarkTom Belfry and Succession’Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Ariane Moayad and Alexander Skarsgård.