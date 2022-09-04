Foo Fighters, family and friends salute Taylor Hawkins

Comment on this story Suspension

A touching six-hour tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on Saturday included several emotional moments, as lead singer Dave Grohl broke down in tears at one point and Hawkins’ teenage son sat on the drums. “The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert,” held at London’s Wembley Stadium, was broadcast live on Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and MTV on YouTube; MTV and CBS also broadcast hour-long specials from the concert on Saturday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are gathered here tonight to celebrate the life, music and love of our dear friend, fellow bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins,” Grohl said in an opening speech. “For those who knew him personally, you know that no one else can make you smile, laugh, dance or sing as well as he can. And for those who admired him from afar, I am sure you all felt the same.”

Hawkins Died at the age of 50 On March 25 in Bogota, Colombia, hours before the rock band is set to perform at the Estéreo Picnic Festival as part of its South American tour. He joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 on the band’s tour of “The Color and The Shape” and contributed to 15 Grams The band has won since its inception. The group, known for songs such as “Best of You” and “Learn To Fly”, was included in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Grohl, 53, has developed a close relationship with Hawkins over the years they played together, and the former Nirvana drummer wrote that Hawkins He was “a man I’d take a bullet for” in his autobiography published last year. The Foo Fighters leader choked on emotion in the middle of singing the group’s classic “Times Like This” during the award ceremony. He took a moment to wipe the tears from his face as the supportive fans cheered on him. See also 'Late Show' halts production, Stephen Colbert shows COVID symptoms

Oliver Shane Hawkins, the late 16-year-old son of the late drummer, sat on his father’s percussion chair at a ceremony honoring “My Hero.” Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter, VioletShe covered Jeff Buckley’s song “Last Goodbye” and “Grace” to honor Hawkins, who she said provided her Buckley album.

Shane Hawkins, 16-year-old son of the late Taylor Hawkins plays drums during “My Hero” with the Foo Fighters during a show in honor of his father, pic.twitter.com/pBiyPurMC9 – Travis Akers (@travisakers) 4 September 2022

Grohls and Oliver were brought together by a circle of musical legends who came to pay their respects to the drummer. They included Queens Roger Taylor and Brian May, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson and producer/musician Neil Rodgers. Alternative rock band They are crooked eagles, which included Grohl, and rock band James Gang reunited for the concert after more than a decade. Hawkins’ other bands, Chevy Metal and Coattail Riders, called in pop star Keisha and Justin Hawkins of Darkness, who is unrelated to Taylor Hawkins, to perform during the show.

British DJs Mark Ronson and Travis Parker of Blink-182 were part of the star-studded line-up, with comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock making a special appearance.