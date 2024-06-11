Amid the protest, the Academy Museum is reviewing an exhibit on Hollywood’s Jewish roots

When the famed Academy Museum of the Motion Picture opened in 2021 with exhibits celebrating the diversity of the film industry, the museum was criticized for largely omitting one group: the Jewish founders of Hollywood.

Last month, the museum aimed to right that wrong by opening a new permanent exhibition that highlights the formative role that Jewish immigrants like Samuel Goldwyn and Louis B. Mayer played in the creation of the American film industry.

But the new exhibition, which occasionally highlights Hollywood founders, has caused quite a stir. An open letter sent to the museum by a group called United Jewish Writers on Monday objected to the use of words including “tyrant,” “oppressive,” “womanizer” and “predator” in the wall text, calling the exhibit “anti-Semitic” and “predatory.” . He described it as “the only section of the museum that denigrates those it claims to celebrate.”

In response to the growing outcry, the Academy Museum said in a statement Monday that it “listened to the concerns of members of the Jewish community” and was “committed to making changes to the exhibition to address them.”