Mixed stocks RBA raises interest rates

Chinese yuan It is likely to break through the 7 level against the dollar based on the two countries’ yield differentials, according to Julian Evans-Pritchard, chief China economist at Capital Economics. But the coin won’t weaken any further, he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” program.

“Obviously they are stepping up from the intervention in order to somewhat defend that threshold,” he said. “I don’t mean it won’t necessarily go through 7 temporarily, but I don’t think it’s going to go through that much, certainly kind of beyond the 7.2 that we saw during the trade war.”

Evans-Pritchard said China was reluctant to let that happen.

“If you go beyond that level, then expectations about currency risk become unconstrained, you risk seeing capital outflows on a larger scale. This is clearly something they would like to avoid at the moment,” he said.

The Chinese yuan last traded at 6.9498 to the dollar.

– Abigail Ng