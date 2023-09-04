September 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals Diablo IV crossover coming

Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals Diablo IV crossover coming

Len Houle September 4, 2023 2 min read

published: 2023-09-04T17:56:58

updated: 2023-09-04T17:57:11

Modern Warfare 2 data miners have revealed references to the Diablo IV crossover, It is rumored to be coming around the corner.

Leaks are coming thick and fast for new crossover events in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. On August 30, data miners discovered files related to the operators Skeletor, Spawn, Ash Williams, and Alucard.

This comes after the season has already added 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg. And Activision kept the train going in the mid-season update by introducing Lara Croft.

Article continues after announcement

based on rumours, Charlie Intel He suggested: “Looks like Season 6 will have a lot of licensed agents.” And that hunch seems to be correct, as another data miner has been mining icons related to the world of Diablo IV.

Modern Warfare 2 vs Diablo IV collaboration leaked

on September 4, Charlie Intel Reported: “Data miners have found a reference to Lilith and Butcher icons in Warzone after a recent update to the game.”

The reliable Call of Duty news source added that rumors indicate that “a collaboration is happening with Season 6 and The Haunting.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and get:

Ad mode lite|dark mode|Deals in games, TV, movies and technology

Article continues after announcement

Based on the Battle Pass, Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 is expected to start on Wednesday the 27th.

Lilith is the primary antagonist of Diablo IV, and she instantly became a fan-favorite villain, with some fans even wanting to side with her. Meanwhile, the Butcher is a powerful enemy that randomly appears in the game’s dungeons or cellars.

It is not clear if both characters will appear as Operators or what kind of appearance they will make in the Call of Duty universe.

Article continues after announcement

Here’s everything we know about the crossover between Diablo IV and Modern Warfare 2 so far. For more, be sure to check out the rest of our Season 5 Reloaded coverage.

See also  The iPod is dead, but the podcast continues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What are the forms of terror in Starfield?

September 4, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

The Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition Early Access start date and time as well as the purpose for using the Dragon Krystals has been confirmed

September 4, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

The Starfield player hilariously interrupts Brogan’s submission with a well-timed grenade

September 3, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

The Burning Man’s Exodus begins as the muddy conditions improve

September 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Bright fireball dazzles hundreds across the mid-Atlantic: watch now

September 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Rams Cooper Cobb sees a hamstring injury specialist

September 4, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals Diablo IV crossover coming

September 4, 2023 Len Houle