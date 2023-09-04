Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals Diablo IV crossover coming

Modern Warfare 2 data miners have revealed references to the Diablo IV crossover, It is rumored to be coming around the corner.

Leaks are coming thick and fast for new crossover events in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. On August 30, data miners discovered files related to the operators Skeletor, Spawn, Ash Williams, and Alucard.

This comes after the season has already added 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg. And Activision kept the train going in the mid-season update by introducing Lara Croft.

based on rumours, Charlie Intel He suggested: “Looks like Season 6 will have a lot of licensed agents.” And that hunch seems to be correct, as another data miner has been mining icons related to the world of Diablo IV.

Modern Warfare 2 vs Diablo IV collaboration leaked

on September 4, Charlie Intel Reported: “Data miners have found a reference to Lilith and Butcher icons in Warzone after a recent update to the game.”

The reliable Call of Duty news source added that rumors indicate that “a collaboration is happening with Season 6 and The Haunting.”

Based on the Battle Pass, Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 is expected to start on Wednesday the 27th.

Lilith is the primary antagonist of Diablo IV, and she instantly became a fan-favorite villain, with some fans even wanting to side with her. Meanwhile, the Butcher is a powerful enemy that randomly appears in the game’s dungeons or cellars.

It is not clear if both characters will appear as Operators or what kind of appearance they will make in the Call of Duty universe.

Here’s everything we know about the crossover between Diablo IV and Modern Warfare 2 so far. For more, be sure to check out the rest of our Season 5 Reloaded coverage.