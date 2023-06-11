Mortal Kombat 1 Will Bury Krypt System for Unlocks, an exciting alternative to the PS5 version

In recent history, Mortal Kombat has been great at extending the traditional fighting game experience. A key component of this in the last several releases has been the Krypt, an area where you can spend in-game currency on alternate outfits, costume colors, artwork, and more. But despite being hugely popular with fans, superstar Ed Boone quipped that his team is cooking up something different for Mortal Kombat 1.

We have a whole new system [for unlocks]he said to PS blog. “I can tell you it’s not a Krypt. But we’ll have a whole new unlocking system.”

It will be interesting to see what is being cooked. In the latest Mortal Kombat 11, the Krypt was a fully explorable 3D space with a map that you were able to navigate in order to open chests. But, despite a slight difference in concept, Street Fighter 6’s recently released RPG-style world tour mode really broadened our horizons of what’s possible here. It would be nice to see something more in depth like this.

We’re also secretly hoping that some of the minigames from previous titles will return. While we expected NetherRealm’s focus to be on core combat, we wouldn’t say no to where Motor Kombat or Puzzle Kombat would be, right?