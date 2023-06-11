June 11, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Mortal Kombat 1 Will Bury Krypt System for Unlocks, an exciting alternative to the PS5 version

Len Houle June 11, 2023 1 min read

In recent history, Mortal Kombat has been great at extending the traditional fighting game experience. A key component of this in the last several releases has been the Krypt, an area where you can spend in-game currency on alternate outfits, costume colors, artwork, and more. But despite being hugely popular with fans, superstar Ed Boone quipped that his team is cooking up something different for Mortal Kombat 1.

We have a whole new system [for unlocks]he said to PS blog. “I can tell you it’s not a Krypt. But we’ll have a whole new unlocking system.”

It will be interesting to see what is being cooked. In the latest Mortal Kombat 11, the Krypt was a fully explorable 3D space with a map that you were able to navigate in order to open chests. But, despite a slight difference in concept, Street Fighter 6’s recently released RPG-style world tour mode really broadened our horizons of what’s possible here. It would be nice to see something more in depth like this.

We’re also secretly hoping that some of the minigames from previous titles will return. While we expected NetherRealm’s focus to be on core combat, we wouldn’t say no to where Motor Kombat or Puzzle Kombat would be, right?

See also  This week's Japanese game releases: Dragon Quest Treasures, Witch on the Holy Night, and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What do you wish you knew sooner in Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears?

June 10, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Sonic Superstars will not recycle locations such as Green Hill Zone

June 10, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

The developers of Sonic Superstars explain why they are finally giving up on the Green Hill Zone

June 10, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

The injured Gladiator sequel crew members perform in a stunt sequence on set

June 11, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Embedded in the genome of microbes – scientists have discovered more than 30,000 ‘hidden’ viruses

June 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Kyle Schwarber hits a home run against the Dodgers

June 11, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Mortal Kombat 1 Will Bury Krypt System for Unlocks, an exciting alternative to the PS5 version

June 11, 2023 Len Houle