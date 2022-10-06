October 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

blue-grey photo of textured landscape

Mysterious reflections on Mars may come from something stranger than water

Cheryl Riley October 6, 2022 3 min read

Scientists reconsidering a mysterious signal from the south pole of Mars have suggested a possible new explanation, and it doesn’t bode well for hopes of finding liquid water on the Red Planet.

In 2018, scientists used data from the European Space Agency Mars Express This was announced by the Earth’s Mars Advanced Radar and Ionosphere Sounding Instrument (MARSIS) They noticed a radar signal that could be interpreted as evidence of liquid water. This signal, a strange bright reflection, came from the south pole of Mars in a region known as Ultima Scopuli. Researchers studying the reversal now suggest that the signal did not come from the ice itself, or even from liquid water, but from the underlying geological layers made up of minerals and frozen carbon dioxide. In particular, it turns out that the thickness of these layers, and not what they consist of, creates a reflection of the other world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

After a three-year wait, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy could launch again later this month – Spaceflight Now

October 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

SpaceX launched a Russian cosmonaut on the Crew-5 space mission

October 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

SpaceX and NASA will launch 3 astronauts and 1 astronaut to the International Space Station. Here’s everything you need to know

October 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Christian Bale says green screen movies like Thor are “monotonous” in shooting

October 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Mysterious reflections on Mars may come from something stranger than water

October 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

2023 MLB Draft Odds Lottery

October 6, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Fitbit showing Wear OS app ahead of Pixel Watch launch

October 6, 2022 Len Houle