NASA administrator praises the success of Chandrayaan-3 in India

Pointing out India’s success in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Friday said that India has done something no other country has done and it deserves all the praise for this achievement.

“Congratulations to India. You have landed first around the South Pole of the Moon. We will have a commercial lander that will land next year, but India was the first. Others have tried, others have failed. But India has been successful. You deserve everything,” he said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai. Praise for this achievement. “It’s very important.”

Nelson also mentioned the NISAR mission, noting that with the four major observatories completed, a full 3D composite model will be prepared to see what’s happening to Earth.

“This is a major observatory that we are rolling out in collaboration with the Indian government. There are four major observatories. Once we get to all four observatories, along with the 25 spacecraft that are already in orbit, we will have a complete 3D composite model of exactly what is happening to Earth. We want to preserve “Our homeland.”

He added: “The first of these great observatories is Nazar. It will observe all surfaces of the Earth. It will see any changes in the water, land and ice. That will be another set of data that will help us.” “Understanding what’s happening to Earth…that mission is coming up in the first part of next year. The rocket was provided by the Indian Space Agency, and then we built the spacecraft together…and it’s being prepared in Bangalore at ISRO.”

NISAR, a joint Earth observation mission between NASA and ISRO, will help researchers explore how changes in forest and wetland ecosystems will affect the global carbon cycle and influence climate change.

The NASA director stated that they will go again to the moon, and this time they will be accompanied by their international partners and they will have an international crew on the first mission with astronauts to the moon.

“Well, there is a huge opportunity in the future to expand commercial investment from India. Now at NASA, we have commercial partners, so, for example, we will return to the moon, but this time we will return with our commercial partners.” “And we are going with our international partners. On the first mission with astronauts to the moon, which will be a year from now, it will have an international crew. So commercial efforts are a big part of our space program, and this will be the same here in India as well,” he added. “.

On Thursday, Nelson visited the Ur Rao Satellite Center (URSC) in Bengaluru, where the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite is undergoing testing ahead of its scheduled launch in 2024.

The NASA chief is on a visit to India and also interacted with students of Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

