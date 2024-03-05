NASA has already made its own tabletop RPG for you to play

NASA There are still a lot of cool projects underway in the real world, have you heard about them? Asteroid redirection test? Or that Space-friendly cameras– but it also tries to spark the imagination in wonderfully creative ways, too. Enters Lost universethe first tabletop role-playing game from The Agency.

What will virtual reality solve, anyway?

First what now? Yes, the TTRPG was designed at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, with a tutorial for the game currently available for free download here (Plus Tolkien-esque a map); It's intended for 4 to 7 characters of level 7 to 10, and is described as compatible with any game system you prefer for party and adventure gatherings. Here's the trailer: “A mysterious mystery has settled over the city of Aldastron on the rogue planet Exlaris. Researchers dedicated to studying the universe have disappeared, and the Hubble Space Telescope has vanished from Earth's timeline. Only an ambitious crew of adventurers can discover what they've been missing. Are you up to the challenge?”

There's an inherent educational element here – “Encounter a classic villain (while using and learning scientific skills, too!) as you overcome challenges and embark on an exciting quest to unlock more knowledge about our world” – which feels obvious and on point. It cleverly exploits a Venn diagram involving “TTRPG fans” and “science fans”. That means a lot of people!

NASA shared a video of more excitement, which you can see below. Are you going to Lost universe?

Welcome to The Lost Universe: NASA's first tabletop role-playing game

