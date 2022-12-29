December 30, 2022

NASA is considering rescuing SpaceX astronauts as a backup after the Soyuz leak

December 29, 2022

A report suggests that NASA may use a SpaceX spacecraft to rescue three space station crew members depending on a leaking Soyuz to get home.

the Soyuz spacecraft On the International Space Station It had a severe coolant leak on December 15th A decision as to whether it is safe to return the crew to Earth will come on that in januaryRussia said. If a Soyuz rescue vehicle was needed, it could just come in febtwo or three weeks before the normal change in March.

