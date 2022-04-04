April 4, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NASA postpones the rehearsal of a new Megarocket dress

NASA postpones the rehearsal of a new Megarocket dress

Cheryl Riley April 4, 2022 2 min read

NASA today suspended the last major test of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket after pressure issues prevented technicians from safely loading fuel into the rocket. The test – known as wet clothes rehearsal – has been postponed until Monday, April 4 at the earliest, NASA announced at Post on Artemis I live . blog.

“Teams decided to clean up tank operations for rehearsal due to the loss of pressurization capability on the MANPADS,” NASA explained. Some fans on the mobile launch pad — the platform that provides support for the rocket until launch — were unable to maintain positive pressure, which is crucial to fend off dangerous gases. As a result, NASA technicians were unable to “safely proceed” with the fuel loading process.

This kind of rehearsal gets its “wet” label because it’s basically a showcase of all the actions NASA will have to perform on the SLS’ first actual launch, including filling the 322-foot rocket with 700,000 gallons of propellant. at Press Conference On Sunday evening, NASA said its team is currently on the launchpad trying to troubleshoot the problem. The agency says it is on its way to resume rehearsal tomorrow.

The test originally started on April 1 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was supposed to wrap up on Sunday. NASA experienced some severe weather Saturday night, like lightning strike The turrets around the SLS launch pad. One of these strikes was one of the most powerful that NASA has seen since the lightning protection system was installed, said Jeremy Parsons, deputy program manager for NASA’s Earth Exploration Systems. “I hit a catenary that runs between the three towers,” Parsons Posted in Tweet From the EGS Twitter account. “The system performed very well and kept SLS and Orion safe.”

See also  The Curiosity probe on Mars watches clouds drifting beautiful

The SLS is supposed to carry the Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed mission around the Moon as part of Artemis . programa flight called Artemis I. This mission, tentatively scheduled for this summer, is supposed to get the rocket — and NASA — ready for the mission that It will eventually carry humans to the surface of the moon.

You can continue to check for updates to the test at NASA Live Blogas well as in the agency Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

NASA’s Artemis I massive moon rocket test postponed

April 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Lightning strikes NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket launch pad during testing

April 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NASA’s Perseverance Rover is helping scientists detect slower sound journeys on Mars

April 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

2022 Grammy Winners: The Complete List

April 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA postpones the rehearsal of a new Megarocket dress

April 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

South Carolina senior Destiny Henderson concluded her college football career with a national title

April 4, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Pokemon Go 12 km egg chart, April 2022

April 4, 2022 Len Houle