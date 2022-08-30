August 31, 2022

NASA releases stunning new image of the Ghost Galaxy with the Webb Telescope

Cheryl Riley August 30, 2022 2 min read
The galaxy is located in the constellation Pisces, According to the European Space Agencywhich collaborates with NASA on both the Hubble Telescope and the James Webb Telescope.

The Phantom Galaxy, officially known as M74, is a type of spiral galaxy known as the “Great Design Spiral”. This means that it has well-defined helical arms, and they finish clearly off the center in the newly released photos.

The images were created using data from both the Hubble telescope and web telescope. Webb has detected “fine filaments of gas and dust” in the galaxy’s spiral arms, according to the European Space Agency. The images also provide a clear view of the stellar nuclear cluster at the center of the galaxy, devoid of gas.

The European Space Agency noted that the Webb Telescope also used its Medium Infrared Instrument (MIRI) to examine the phantom galaxy as part of a project to understand the early stages of star formation.

While Webb is best at observing infrared wavelengths of light, Hubble has particularly sharp vision at ultraviolet and visible wavelengths, according to the agency. This allowed it to reveal particularly bright regions of star formation, known as HII regions, in the Phantom Galaxy images.

Combining data from both telescopes has allowed scientists to gain a deeper understanding of the ghost galaxy – and create stunning images of the universe.

NASA Webb’s Released The first high-resolution photos Just weeks ago in July. The telescope is larger than Hubble, and is able to spot very distant galaxies, allowing scientists to learn about the early formation of stars. Hubble orbits the Earth, but web orbiting the sun, About a million miles from Earth.

