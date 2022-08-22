NASA releases stunning new images of Jupiter from the Webb Telescope

NASA on Monday chest Two new photos for the buyer from James Webb Space Telescope Which shows the features of the planet in detail.

The images were taken by the telescope’s near-infrared camera, which uses infrared radiation to detect objects in space.

It is able to observe celestial bodies, such as stars, nebulae, and planets, that are too cold or too faint to be observed in visible light, or what is visible to the human eye.

The first image of Jupiter is a composite image showing the largest planet in the Solar System against a “black background of space” with swirls of different colors indicating Jupiter’s turbulent atmosphere.

New web images of Jupiter shed light on the planet’s features, including the turbulent Great Red Spot. Here, he’s photographed in space in enhanced color, in a composite image released by NASA. The planet’s Great Red Spot appears white and is decorated with swirling horizontal stripes of neon turquoise, neon, light pink, and cream. NASA / Instagram

The bright orange glow at the top and bottom of the planet shows Jupiter’s northern and southern aurora, respectively, at both poles.

Also visible in the image is the famous Great Red Spot, which can produce winds of more than 250 miles per hour and is 1.3 times the diameter of Earth, according to NASA. The image shows the spot in white because it reflects sunlight and is located at a high altitude.

The second image shows a wider view of Jupiter, including its rings, which are a million times weaker than the planet, according to the space agency.

New web images of Jupiter shed light on the planet’s features, including the turbulent Great Red Spot. Here, he’s photographed in space in enhanced color, in a composite image released by NASA. The planet’s Great Red Spot appears white and is decorated with swirling horizontal stripes of neon turquoise, neon, light pink, and cream. NASA / Instagram

Two of Jupiter’s moons – Adrastea and Amalthea – are also seen, located to the far left of the rings.

Although the rest of the image shows the blackness of space, there are blurry patches at the bottom, which are actually faint galaxies glowing in the distance.

“We didn’t really expect it to be this good, frankly,” said Emke de Pater, professor emeritus of astronomy and Earth and planetary sciences at the University of California, Berkeley, who helped lead the Jupiter observations. a statement. “It’s really cool that we can see details about Jupiter with its rings, little moons, and even galaxies in one picture.”