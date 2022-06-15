The giant strawberry moon for June will take over the sky on Tuesday night

People across the United States can catch a giant strawberry moon on Tuesday night, weather permitting.

According to NASA, the full moon will be at its closest point to Earth in this orbit at 7:24 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. It will be close enough to be considered a supermoon, making it the second for 2022.

It will appear Tuesday evening full until Wednesday morning, and will be the lowest full moon of the year, reaching just 23.3 degrees above the horizon Wednesday at 1:56 a.m. EDT, the agency said.

The strawberry giant full moon was seen on June 14 in Indonesia. WF Sihardian / NurPhoto via Getty Images



How did the strawberry moon get its name?

The name has nothing to do with its color. Traditionally, the strawberry moon is the full moon in June, which is usually the last of spring or the first of summer.

according to ancient farmer calendarThe name was used by the Algonquin Native American tribes living in the northeastern United States and the Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota peoples. It was used to indicate the ripening of strawberries ready for collection in June.

How to watch strawberry supermoon

After sunset, sky lovers are advised to look to the southeast to watch the full moon rise above the horizon, according to the calendar. Peak illumination reached earlier, Tuesday, at 7:52 a.m. EDT, but it won’t be visible in North American time zones until Tuesday evening, when some parts of the world have already seen the supermoon. The calendar can calculate the times of moonrise and moonset based on your location over here.

“A full moon is a fun time to observe the features of the moon, as light will wash away the rest of the sky. With the naked eye, you can see the vast highlands and lows of the moon, which can look like certain shapes and create stories about those shapes, depending on the culture you follow,” according to Space. org.

For those who won’t stay up, the free live broadcast from the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy also shows The height of the full moon over Rome.

And if you miss this giant moon, there will be another July 13.

