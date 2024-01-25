NASA's Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter's intriguing moon Europa in 2022, revealing possible hints of present-day surface activity.

The spacecraft's Stellar Reference Unit (SRU), a stellar camera designed to help Juno determine the onboard position, was used to image Europa's surface at high resolution as it was illuminated by Jupiter's brightness or scattered sunlight. Jupiter .

An SRU image from the flyby is explored on file condition Published in JGR Planets on December 22, 2023. The image shows a strangely shaped area of ​​icy surface, measuring 23 miles by 42 miles (37 kilometers by 67 kilometers) and resembling a platypus. In other words, it displays the “body” part to the north and the “beak” part to the south. Both areas – which are linked by a cracked, neck-like formation – contain large ice masses that are each about 0.62 miles (1 km) across and have shadows.

Comparisons with similar resolution images from previous NASA images Galileo spacecraft Which studied Jupiter from 1995 to 2003, indicating changes in the southern part of the platypus region. These suggest that changes may have occurred on the surface of Europe since the Ice Age Galileo Pictures were taken.

However, the team of authors led by Heidi N. Baker from NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), stated that the evidence was not conclusive due to differences in imaging quality and conditions.

The 2022 image also includes nearby low-albedo sediments that may be linked to subsurface liquid water, researchers say. These dark spots may be associated with: The columns are believed to spew water .

Although the platypus is not conclusive, it makes a compelling target for future missions e.g NASA 's Europe Clipper And Europe juice To investigate and possibly confirm current surface activity Europe .