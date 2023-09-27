September 27, 2023

Nashon Breedlove, actor of 8 Mile, has died at the age of 46

Roxanne Bacchus September 27, 2023 1 min read

Eli Reed/Universal Studios/Alamy Stock Photo

Nashawn Breedlove (left), alongside Eminem in the movie “8 Mile”



Artist Nashon Breedlove, best known for his appearance in a rap battle against Eminem in the 2002 movie “8 Mile,” has died at the age of 46.

His mother, Patricia Breedlove, confirmed his death mail on Facebook posted on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the news of the passing of my beloved son Nashon Breedlove. Many of you knew him by his nickname ‘Lotto, ox,’ a name that reflects his resilience and determination,” she wrote.

“Nashon was a rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. No one can deny his talent.

Breedlove described her son as a “wonderful man” whose “departure from this world left a huge void in my life, a void that words cannot fully express.”

It is not clear how Breedlove died, but his death was praised by other figures in the music industry.

“Rest in peace to one of the few emcees to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who his friends lovingly called OX,” rapper Mickey Facts wrote in a video. mail on Instagram, referring to the scene in the film in which he competes in a rap battle against Eminem’s character.

He added: “We will miss you for your determination and aggressiveness.”

