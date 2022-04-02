April 2, 2022

ROH Supercard of Honor 2022 Live Scores: The Beginning of Tony Kahn's Reign

Roxanne Bacchus April 2, 2022 2 min read

A new era of Ring of Honor under the ownership of AEW President Tony Kahn. Supercard of Honor Friday Night (April 1, 2022) features fun with a major event to unite the world title, the tag team dream match, Chavo Guerrero and Tully Blanchard running new clients, Murder Grandpa, and more. Plus, who knows what surprises are in Jaab Khan for PPV.

ROH Supercard of Honor Starts at 8 p.m. ET with a before the show It’s 7 p.m. ET (included above). Broadcasts can be watched through HonorClub, PPV and Fit TV. Join us for updates and enjoy chatting in the open thread.

ROH Supercard of Honor results:

before the show

Ian Ricappone and Caprice Coleman called the action on comment.

Colt Cabana defeated Blake Christian. Colt pinned it to the crowd’s fun. Christian Cabana seated on the pegboards set to maneuver a springboard, but a boom pom grabbed him for Chicago Skyline to win.

AQA defeated Miranda Allese. AQA slipped through the cross submission and then unloaded various kicks to the head. Close the AQA with a single click on the shooting star.

Tully Blanchard announced that Kaun & Toa Liona are the newest members of Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

The Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Eli Isom). strong dominance. Kaon crushes Isom with a fireman’s carrying handle, then hits Toa with a thumb throttle maneuver to stabilize Isom.

Blanchard quipped that we’d see the third member of TBE later on the show, and we’d be no less entertained.

Castle Dalton defeated Joe Hendry. The label’s former partners clashed. Castle had crowd support with his baby chicks, while Hendry’s attitude earned boos. Hendry was dominating the mega tournaments, but Castle rallied with the Bang-A-Range team for victory.

Chavo Guerrero is here to help Bandido preserve the ROH world title by any means necessary. Bandido asked that Chavo not cheat. Chavo promised not to cheat.

PPV

will come later…

ROH World Championship Unification: Jonathan Grisham vs. Bandido (with Chavo Guerrero)

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Brisco (c) vs. FTR

ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler Utah

ROH World Television Championship: Rhett Titus (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

ROH Women’s Interim World Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs Willow Nightingale

Swirf Strickland vs Alex Zane

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty (with Matt Sydal)

Ninja Mac vs. Agent Tully Blanchard

