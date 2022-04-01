‘Morbius’ Eyes Opens at $40 Million, Previews at $5.7 Million – Deadline

Sonydeep marvel universe title MorbiusAnd the It topped $5.7 million last night from previews that began at 4 p.m. in 3,583 theaters including Imax and PLF auditoriums.

This figure for PG-13 is just under $5.9 million Shazam Retrieved April 5, 2019; This movie opened to $53.5 million.

While Sony expects $33 million to be directed by Daniel Espinosa, starring Jared Leto for the film, industry estimates are higher between $40 million to $50 million. Working against a $75 million genre production, it’s arguably the first Marvel horror title since New Line code Movies, are the disastrous reviews on Rotten Tomatoes with a 15% Rotten. We’ll see if these reviews affect expectations, however, Sony kept this Marvel movie cheap enough. Morbius At a Wednesday night fan show at Playa Vista Cinemark, which featured Leto, who was projected through the ceiling in front of a crowd.

However, Sony managed to shoot the franchise movies in the face of sour critics before: Marvel’s poison to a record debut in October to reach $80.2 million from 30% of Rotten ratings, and Unknown To $44 million from 40% of Rotten reviews, this latest movie is now priced at $135.3 million through its sixth release. Translation: People are still eager to go to the movies after being sidelined from activities during the pandemic, duh.

Paramount, which brought moviegoers back last weekend with Sandra Bullock’s Channing Tatum romantic-adventure comedy, the lost CityAnd the He ends his first week with $39.7 million. The movie should drop 40% in Weekend 2 by about $18 million.

Warner Bros. DC . address Batman saw $1.3 million yesterday (-8% from Wednesday) to lost city$1.8 million (-10% from Wednesday), ending his fourth week with $338.19 million. Sony Unknown The fourth was yesterday at $408K, -1% from Wednesday. Crunchy Roll Jujutsu Kisen 0 He made $381,000 on the third Thursday (technically), -10% from Wednesday, for a total of just under $11 million. Sarigama Cinemas $$$$ He finished his first week with $10.97 million.

Expanding this week after setting fire to specialty cinemas last week with spectacular openings in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco is the A24’s Everything everywhere at once moving from ten sites to 38; The martial arts fantasy film directed by Daniels will finish in the top ten in its second weekend. The film ends its first week with an estimated $755,000, including Wednesday night IMAX specials worth $75,000.