Khloe Kardashian shares a cute video of her daughter True Thompson and her cousin Dream dancing

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video of her daughter True Thompson and cousin Dream dancing to the Encanto hit We Don’t Talk About Bruno.

In the footage, posted to Instagram by the 37-year-old reality star, her young daughter, four, can be seen circling next to her uncle Rob and ex-child Blac Chyna, five.

The girls also sang wonderfully with Barbie Girl’s 1997 hit Aqua’s, using their cups as makeshift microphones while they made a move in the dining room.

While True was wearing a jasmine green tea pajama set, Dream rocked a cute pink set with her hair in plaited braids.

Chloe could be heard cheering the dynamic duo as they performed the daring dance.

This post comes just days after sister Kim Kardashian shared a recording of Northwest’s biggest singing along with We Don’t Talk About Bruno.

North and her friend Ryan Romulus’ words as they sing along the upbeat track from the back seat of their car were saved in a video posted on Tuesday.

North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! Kim commented on the nearly three-minute video, and it still stuck in my head.

North and her boyfriend enthusiastically sang the song in sync.

The duo did their job well as they sang certain parts solo before joining forces to perform other verses in unison.

They even have some hand motions to accompany the verses.