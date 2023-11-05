They became extinct at the same time as the dinosaurs.

Jörmungandr and halenensis bears a unique combination of physiological traits from perhaps the most famous mosasaurid genus, the school, said Amelia Zietlow, a doctoral student at the Richard Gilder Graduate School of Science at the American Museum of Natural History and lead author of the new study. -Bus size Mosasaurus (It was filmed, despite its large size, in The movie “Jurassic World”) and its smaller, more primitive predecessor, clidastes.

Analysis by a computer program yielded no exact match to the fossil in the mosasaurus fossil record, leading Ms. Zietlow and her co-authors to conclude that their fossil was not just a new species, but an entirely new genus located somewhere in between the rock groups. The mosasaurus is in mosasaur proportions.

However, there is a healthy debate on this point.

“Do I necessarily agree that it is a new sex and gender?” Dr. Caldwell said. “Well, no, I don’t. But that’s kind of a scientific quirk, isn’t it?”

Dr. Caldwell said it was more likely that the fossil described in the study was simply a new species of the genus clidastes. Under this view, it would take the name Clidastes walhallaensis.

However, the study adds “extremely valuable” data for future research to consider as the field develops what is still an emerging understanding of mosasaurus evolution, Dr. Caldwell said.