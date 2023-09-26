NFL Week 3 grades: Eagles and Bengals both get ‘A-‘ for big wins Monday night

Welcome to Week 3’s grades!

The third week of the season suddenly turned into one of the wildest weeks ever NFL History, mostly thanks to the Miami Dolphins, who scored 70 points against the Denver Broncos. Since you’re probably wondering how often this happens, I’ll answer this question: not very often.

Here are some fast facts:

The 70-point showing was the fourth 70-point game in NFL history (including the postseason).

It was also the first 70-point game in the NFL since Washington scored 72 points against the Giants in 1966.

If you want more fun facts about Miami’s scoring spree, Be sure to click here. After a wild Sunday, things calmed down on Monday as the Eagles dominated the Buccaneers and the Bengals beat the Rams for their first win of the season.

Let’s get to Week 3’s grades.

Philadelphia 25-11 over Tampa Bay (Monday)

Pirate Eagles Grades by John Bresh (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Cincinnati 19-16 over Los Angeles Rams (Monday)

Rams-Bengals Grades by John Bresh (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Cleveland 27-3 over Tennessee

Titans-Browns Grades by John Bresh (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Miami 70-20 over Denver

Broncos-Dolphins Grades By John Breech (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

LA Chargers 28-24 over Minnesota

Chargers-Vikings Grades By John Breech (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Buffalo 37-3 over Washington

Billing Leaders Grades by John Bresh (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Houston 37-17 over Jacksonville

Texans-Jaguars Grades by John Bresh (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Indianapolis 22-19 over Baltimore in overtime

Colts-Ravens Grades by John Breech (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

New England 15-10 over the New York Jets

Patriots Jets Grades by Tyler Sullivan (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Detroit 20-6 over Atlanta

Falcons and Lions Grades by John Bresh (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Green Bay 18-17 over New Orleans

Saints-Packers Grades By Jordan Dajani (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Arizona 28-16 over Dallas

Cowboys-Cardinals Grades by Garrett Buddell (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Kansas City 41-10 over Chicago

Bears-Chiefs Grades by Cody Benjamin (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Seattle 37-27 over Carolina

Panthers-Seahawks Grades by John Bresh (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)

Pittsburgh 23-18 Las Vegas

Steelers Raiders Grades by John Bresh (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)



49ers 30-12 over Giants (Thursday)

49ers-Giants Grades By John Bresh (Love grades? Hate grades? Tell him on Twitter.)