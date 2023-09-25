September 25, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson is the undisputed quarterback, and he’s not the reason we lost

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson is the undisputed quarterback, and he’s not the reason we lost

Joy Love September 25, 2023 1 min read

Jets coach Robert Saleh stands behind quarterback Zach Wilson after his second straight ugly performance in the Jets’ second straight loss.

Saleh said today that he has no wavering in his commitment to Wilson as the starting quarterback in the offense.

“He is the undisputed midfielder,” Saleh said. “As long as he continues to show the way he prepares, the way he trains, even in these games, he’s not the reason why we lost yesterday. It’s always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement – and I know he’s not, from a point-box standpoint, It does not appear – he will be our midfielder.

It may be true that there is no single player at all the The reason the team lost, but Wilson was very bad on Sunday against the Patriots. To say the improvement doesn’t show from a box standpoint is an understatement: Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for just 157 yards on a day when the Jets managed just 10 points and 12 first downs. Wilson, at least, was a big part of the reason the Jets lost.

But the Jets entered this season expecting Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback, and only had Wilson as a backup in case Rodgers went down. When Rodgers went down, Saleh decided he was stuck with Wilson and was going to try to get the most out of him.

See also  Bills' Josh Allen will be active, expected to start opposite Vikings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ohio State coach Ryan Day calls out Lou Holtz after a last-second win

September 25, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Myles Garrett now dismisses Brown as the undisputed King with a score of 79

September 25, 2023 Joy Love
8 min read

Dolphins hang 70 points on Broncos, Tua’s MVP status gets a boost

September 24, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Saturday Night Live’ Will Likely Return in October With Musicians Hosting – Deadline

September 25, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

In search of the theory of gravity

September 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson is the undisputed quarterback, and he’s not the reason we lost

September 25, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple FineWven cases for the iPhone 15 are still under fire

September 25, 2023 Len Houle