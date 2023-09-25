Jets coach Robert Saleh stands behind quarterback Zach Wilson after his second straight ugly performance in the Jets’ second straight loss.

Saleh said today that he has no wavering in his commitment to Wilson as the starting quarterback in the offense.

“He is the undisputed midfielder,” Saleh said. “As long as he continues to show the way he prepares, the way he trains, even in these games, he’s not the reason why we lost yesterday. It’s always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement – and I know he’s not, from a point-box standpoint, It does not appear – he will be our midfielder.

It may be true that there is no single player at all the The reason the team lost, but Wilson was very bad on Sunday against the Patriots. To say the improvement doesn’t show from a box standpoint is an understatement: Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for just 157 yards on a day when the Jets managed just 10 points and 12 first downs. Wilson, at least, was a big part of the reason the Jets lost.

But the Jets entered this season expecting Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback, and only had Wilson as a backup in case Rodgers went down. When Rodgers went down, Saleh decided he was stuck with Wilson and was going to try to get the most out of him.