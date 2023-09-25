Ohio State coach Ryan Day calls out Lou Holtz after a last-second win

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day kept the receipts.

Interviewed after his team pulled off a stunning last-second win on the road against Notre Dame, the fifth-year head coach didn’t hesitate to call out all the people who doubted his team heading into the Top 10 showdown in South Bend, including former Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz. Holtz, who led Notre Dame to its last national championship, He said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”” That the Buckeyes weren’t physical enough, which is why they lost high-profile games during Day’s tenure. He also said Notre Dame is a “better team.”

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is now,” said an animated Day. “I can’t believe what he said about our team. This is a tough team out here! We’re proud to be from Ohio! Ohio has always been against the world, and it will always be Ohio against the world!”

“I love these kids, we have a strong team!”

Day added that the Buckeyes’ toughness was key in the win at Notre Dame on Saturday night, completing the comeback victory with a last-second touchdown.

“Everybody questions these kids all the time! We had a bad half the last two years! That’s it! Everybody wants to question these guys! These guys are warriors here to come back and win,” Day said. “I’m emotional about this for some reason. A lot of people ask about these kids and say a lot of things about them. I love them. When someone attacks your family, to come in and win like that is special. It’s special. A great win for our program and a great win for Ohio State “