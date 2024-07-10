Nintendo Switch Sports Free Basketball Game Update Is Now Available, Here’s What It Includes

After recently revealing that Basketball would be coming to Nintendo Switch Sports, Nintendo has now officially released a free update for the game.

As already revealed, it comes with three different game modes including player-versus-player matches, a three-point solo competition, and a “five-point battle.” This also includes support for local and online multiplayer.

Here are the full details, courtesy of Nintendo’s support page. In addition to Basketball, “several issues have been fixed” to improve the overall gameplay experience:

Last update: Version 1.5.0 (released on July 9, 2024)

Basketball

Basketball game has been added. It can be enjoyed in all modes: Play Globally, Play Locally, and Play with Friends.

Total

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gaming experience.

As you can see above, Nintendo also uploaded a new trailer featuring both basketball and golf. The free golf update was added to Switch Sports in 2022.