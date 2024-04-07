the basics They started the season without their biggest signing of the offseason, as a professional team Sonny Gray He opened the 2024 campaign on the shelf due to a hamstring strain. The right-hander was scheduled to begin a final rehab last week before returning to big league action, but those plans were dashed by an unfortunate downpour that prevented Gray from taking the mound. The club initially announced that Gray would postpone his hat-trick debut until next Tuesday, but C.R Carlos Marmol Revealed to journalists (incl Athlete Katie Wu) today that Gray's start that day would actually be for the big league club.

Per Marmol, Gray will be limited to about 65 pitches in his Cardinals debut, taking on the Phillies in the second of three games between the clubs. Gray arrived in St. Louis in November on a three-year, $75 million deal after a dominant 2023 season in Minnesota. The right-hander posted a 2.79 ERA with an MLB-best 2.83 FIP for the Twins last year in a performance that earned him his third All Star appearance and finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting behind the Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

The Cardinals are certainly hoping Gray brings the same form to St. Louis. The club was plagued with one of the worst pitching staffs in the major leagues last year, and the early returns haven't been much better so far with a 5.64 FIP in the young 2024 campaign better than only the Rockies and Blue Jays among all major league clubs. Upon his return, Gray appears to take the place of the struggling young man Zach Thompson In the mix in the club's rotation, alongside fellow veterans Miles Mikulas, Steven Matz, Kyle GibsonAnd Lance Lane.

More from around the NL Central…