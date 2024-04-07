NL Central Notes: Grays, Cubs, Brewers

the basics They started the season without their biggest signing of the offseason, as a professional team Sonny Gray He opened the 2024 campaign on the shelf due to a hamstring strain. The right-hander was scheduled to begin a final rehab last week before returning to big league action, but those plans were dashed by an unfortunate downpour that prevented Gray from taking the mound. The club initially announced that Gray would postpone his hat-trick debut until next Tuesday, but C.R Carlos Marmol Revealed to journalists (incl Athlete Katie Wu) today that Gray's start that day would actually be for the big league club.
Per Marmol, Gray will be limited to about 65 pitches in his Cardinals debut, taking on the Phillies in the second of three games between the clubs. Gray arrived in St. Louis in November on a three-year, $75 million deal after a dominant 2023 season in Minnesota. The right-hander posted a 2.79 ERA with an MLB-best 2.83 FIP for the Twins last year in a performance that earned him his third All Star appearance and finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting behind the Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.
The Cardinals are certainly hoping Gray brings the same form to St. Louis. The club was plagued with one of the worst pitching staffs in the major leagues last year, and the early returns haven't been much better so far with a 5.64 FIP in the young 2024 campaign better than only the Rockies and Blue Jays among all major league clubs. Upon his return, Gray appears to take the place of the struggling young man Zach Thompson In the mix in the club's rotation, alongside fellow veterans Miles Mikulas, Steven Matz, Kyle GibsonAnd Lance Lane.
More from around the NL Central…
- the Cubs They made a surprising roster move just before the start of their game against the Dodgers this afternoon, drafting the right-hander Julian Meriwether He is on the injured list for 15 days with a strain in the right shoulder, as he indicated Megan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. It's a big blow to the club's relief corps, as Merryweather has dominated with a 3.29 ERA (136 ERA+) and a nearly identical 3.46 FIP in 73 games for the Cubs across the past two seasons. Meriwether's absence will pave the way for right-handers Daniel Palencia, who pitched to a 4.45 ERA in 27 games in his rookie season last year, has joined the bullpen. Meanwhile, Meriwether's role in the club's late-inning mix was on the side I managed the Zulay And Hector Neres Numbers to be filled in Mark Leiter Jr
- Speaking of promoting roster moves,… Brewers Right hand placed Jacob Jones On the 15th IL yesterday due to a right shoulder impingement. Fortunately for Milwaukee, it appears as if the problem is not particularly serious. according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, an MRI on Junis' shoulder came back clean and Junis told reporters that he hopes to start going again in a few days. This seems to indicate a near-minimal absence for the right-hander, who has been replaced by the southpaw Aaron Ashby On the active roster while he recovers. Ashby, who turns 26 next month, did not pitch in the majors last year after undergoing shoulder surgery, but now appears healthy, having already started five innings at the Triple-A level this season.
