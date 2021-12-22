December 22, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“No country can get rid of the plague with booster doses,” he told the WHO.

Rusty Knowles December 22, 2021 2 min read

A few days before Christmas, the Tetros Adonom Caprese vaccine boosters warned and reminded that “it is not a green light to celebrate as we planned.”

The WHO boss warned Wednesday against the illusion that giving booster doses is enough to get rid of the Covit-19 epidemic.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tetros Adanom Gabrias said, “No country can escape the plague with booster shots and reminders are not a green light to celebrate as planned. , A few days before Christmas.

120 countries have already launched a recall campaign

Instead of blindly booster programs ending the epidemic, it is likely to extend the epidemic by reversing the levels available to countries with already high vaccination rates, thus making the virus more likely to spread. It spreads and changes, ”he stressed.

“It is important to remember that the vast majority of hospital admissions and deaths are unvaccinated,” he stressed, adding that we need to be clear about what “works against vaccines”. Delta types such as Omicron.

According to the WHO Expert Group on Immunization Policy (SAGE), at least 126 countries have already provided guidelines for booster doses or additional vaccines (for example children), of which 120 countries have already launched campaigns in this direction. The majority are rich or middle-income countries, while “no country has yet introduced a recall plan,” SAGE said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

See also  Jean-Yves Le Trian denounces in France 2 that there is "really a serious crisis" between France, Australia and the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Why Israel is already considering a fourth level

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

The Prime Minister has announced that the 4th dose will be given to those over 60 years of age and caregivers.

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Turkey: Erdogan saves Turkish lira from sinking into terror – 12/21/2021 at 4:43 pm

December 21, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

“No country can get rid of the plague with booster doses,” he told the WHO.

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Why Israel is already considering a fourth level

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

The Prime Minister has announced that the 4th dose will be given to those over 60 years of age and caregivers.

December 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Turkey: Erdogan saves Turkish lira from sinking into terror – 12/21/2021 at 4:43 pm

December 21, 2021 Rusty Knowles