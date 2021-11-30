“Not going to do that”: pessimism about the effectiveness of anti-Govt vaccines against Omigran

Bad forecast – There will be a “significant drop” in the effectiveness of the current vaccine against Omicron, and it will take several months to develop a new one, the head of Moderna told the Financial Times in an interview.
“Every scientist I’ve spoken to says, ‘This is not going to happen.’ In an interview Financial Times, The head of Moderna Pharmaceutical Laboratory on Tuesday expressed pessimism about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the omigran variant of the corona virus.
There will be one “Significant Fall” Efficacy of current vaccines against Omigran, Stephen Bonsell evaluates It is not yet possible to calculate it due to the lack of more accurate data from the British newspaper, which will be available in the next two weeks.
New vaccine to fight Omigran
“I like to think, but I have to be careful, the vaccine that is made of it is at least somewhat protective (…) I know nothing”, For his part, was evaluated at the LCI this Monday by Alain Fischer, chairman of the steering committee for the Covit-19 anti-vaccine strategy.
“Worse or worse, there will be the option of developing new vaccines that no longer use the spike protein of the ‘Wuhan virus’, but replace it with the spike of the Omigron virus.”, Continued believing that “It can go very fast”.
Stephen Bonsell wanted more detail on establishing the large-scale production of this new vaccine. “Several months”.
Various manufacturers, including Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech and Novavax, have announced that they are actually starting to work on this hypothesis, saying they believe in their ability to fight Omicron by developing a new vaccine. Russia has announced in its “Sputnik V” version that it is specifically targeting Omigron. “Impossible Case” The current serum may not be sufficient. If so, the country will be ready “Deliver hundreds of millions of booster doses to the international market against the Omicron variant by February 20”, Said the Russian Sovereign Fund.
“If it is necessary to replace existing vaccines, we can approve them within three to four months.” Manufacturers from the moment “Begin to change” Emer Cook, director of the European Pharmaceuticals Agency (EMA), told the European Parliamentary Committee. He said other bodies would have to decide whether it was necessary to inject further.
“It’s better to start this process by stopping if you do not need to”, “ On Monday Professor Alain Fischer evaluated, recalling that these companies have already gone this route. “For previous delta and gamma types” Most “No need to go too far, much better”.
