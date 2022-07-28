Now all Google Nest cameras can stream video to your TV

Google is finally bringing an old feature to the new Nest Cameras. Starting this week, you can stream live video from All Your Nest cameras and video doorbells to your TV using Chromecast with Google TV. Google announced the feature at Blog post on the Google Nest Community Forum Wednesday morning.

“What or what?” You ask. “Can’t you already do this?” Well, yes and no. It was possible to watch video feeds from old Nest cameras – like the Google Nest Doorbell (wired), and Nest Cams is now discontinuedand the camera inside the Nest Hub Max – on the largest screen in your home.

But, as I pointed out in My Review of the New Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired)None of the newer Google cameras have been able to cast to Chromecast devices. (All Nest cameras can broadcast to both google smart screens And the Amazon Echo Smart Screens).

The blog post confirms that “all Nest cameras and Nest Doorbells will be supported, including our latest devices released in 2021: Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)And the Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired)And the Nest Cam with Spotlight And the Nest Doorbell (Battery). ”

However, Google only bundles the newer Chromecast with Google TV as supported, so we don’t yet know if it will work on other Chromecast and Google TV devices.

The new integration is rolling out this week, according to Google. And nothing can be activated. Just make sure your Chromecast is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the cameras. You can either use the Google TV voice remote control by pressing the Assistant button and saying “Show me the front door camera”. Or ask your Nest speaker or smart screen, by saying, “Hey Google, show me the front door camera on your TV.”

Now, we just need Google to follow through We promise to add a web portal option to the new Nest cameras, so they can finally get feature parity with the old Nest cameras.