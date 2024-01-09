January 9, 2024

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti officially reach end of life

Len Houle January 9, 2024 2 min read

The NVIDIA RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti are EOL

NVIDIA has confirmed rumors that surfaced in mid-November that the two current models have officially reached end-of-life.

The GPU manufacturer is addressing a major issue with the RTX 4080, which is lack of interest from gamers. The solution is relatively straightforward: the RTX 4080 reaches its end of life (EOL), making way for its successor, the RTX 4080 SUPER, which has improved speed and a lower price. Likewise, the 4070 Ti undergoes end-of-life, but with no price change. Despite this, gamers will benefit from increased cores and memory.

NVIDIA has officially announced EOL status for the RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti, indicating that the 4070 Ti is one of the shortest-lived in GeForce history. It could be said that NVIDIA essentially discontinued the “non-launched” RTX 4080 12GB card twice, with the RTX 4070 Ti essentially replacing the SKU but with a new name and a reduced price of $100.

GeForce RTX 40
model MSRP at launch release date
GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB $599 659 euros 4,899 yen January 17, 2024
GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB $799 889 euros 6,499 yen January 24, 2024
GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB $999 1,109 euros ¥8,099 January 31, 2024
GeForce RTX 4070 12GB $599 659 euros 4,799 yen April 13, 2023
GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB Encyclopedia of life☠️ $799 899 euros 6,499 yen January 5, 2023
GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Encyclopedia of life ☠️ $1,199 1,329 euros 9,499 yen November 16, 2022

NVIDIA has officially informed the press as confirmed above by Andreas Schilling (HardwareLuxx) that both models have reached their end of life (EOL). This confirms previous rumours, as slow sales and insufficient supply of new cards in the market indicate this development.

The price of the RTX 4080 has remained flat for weeks, and this trend is expected to continue until late January, when retailers will make efforts to liquidate remaining inventory of RTX 4080 cards. The RTX 4070 Ti is expected to follow a similar path, perhaps even more so due to intense competition from the Radeon series. RX 7900.

source: Hardwarelux



