NVIDIA has sold 160,000 GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards already, but stores are still full of RTX 4080s

Len Houle November 19, 2022 2 min read

NVIDIA RTX 40 sales reports

The RTX 4080 is not selling well in the first week.

The first sales estimates for the RTX 40 series have been shared by a few sources, but despite the impressive numbers, retailers are concerned that it may not be as popular an option as the RTX 4090.

According to Wccftech and ChiRTX 4090 has already sold 130 thousand units, 5 thousand more since yesterday Report from GamerNexus. This is indeed an impressive figure for such an expensive graphics card, but it also reveals one problem, which is the lack of competition from other companies and NVIDIA itself.

Chances are if someone is willing to spend more than $1000 on a graphics card, they would prefer to go for the RTX 4090 instead, which costs a few hundred dollars/euro more than the RTX 4080. This is said to be true of many retailers who They were struggling to sell off RTX 4080 launch inventory this week, which wasn’t the case with the RTX 4090.

As I mentioned MLIDRetailers will sell the RTX 4090 cards faster than the RTX 4080, and you’re often left with 1/2 or 1/3 of the launch stock. Consumers complain that the RTX 4080 isn’t good enough to justify its price.

Stock RTX 4080 still in stores, Source: FPSHUB & Sabin

See also  AMD Releases Noise Canceling Technology and Up to 92% OpenGL Performance Boost in Latest Drivers

The RTX 4080 is the primary competitor to the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 7900 series. Left with an overpriced choice, gamers may opt for competing products instead not to mention the fact that AMD cards will simply cost less. However, AMD’s main problem has always been low launch inventory, and so far the company has made no promises on how many cards will be ready for launch.

source: wccftechAnd the ChiAnd the MLID



