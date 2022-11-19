Sony cuts prices for PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony ran some pretty good holiday deals on digital video games for the PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I will not list All game deals available on the PlayStation Storebut Here’s the best way to frame the importance of game discountsYou can get three PS5 exclusive games, for example, Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartAnd the returnAnd the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). This is a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. The latest games, such as Horizon Forbidden West And the Gran Turismo 7, is a $39.89 per issue deal for PS5 versions. And then there Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collectionwhich costs only $19.89.
on devices, Jim StopAnd the AmazonAnd the best buy are selling Each color DualSense controller for $49.99 ($20 off or more, depending on color). This gamepad works great on PC too, in case you’re just in the market for extras. I’m partial to the blue, pink, and purple models, but they all look adorable in their own way. Previous discounts resulted in $10 off, so this is a pretty big deal.
Meta has launched a Black Friday bundle of the Quest 2 virtual reality headset It has 128 GB and comes with 2 games. It costs $50 less than usual, at $349.99, however it includes Saber won (Normal inclusion after its $100 price hike over the summer) f Resident Evil 4 VR Toys. You can catch this bundle at a number of retailers, including Amazon And the best buy.
Unlike previous Chromecast models, this 2020 model includes an easy-to-use remote control. Chromecast supports 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos sound if you have the right kind of speaker. If you’re trying to decide which streaming device to get, this is a great value for the price. Read our review.
