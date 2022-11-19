Sony cuts prices for PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

on devices, Jim StopAnd the AmazonAnd the best buy are selling Each color DualSense controller for $49.99 ($20 off or more, depending on color). This gamepad works great on PC too, in case you’re just in the market for extras. I’m partial to the blue, pink, and purple models, but they all look adorable in their own way. Previous discounts resulted in $10 off, so this is a pretty big deal.

Meta has launched a Black Friday bundle of the Quest 2 virtual reality headset It has 128 GB and comes with 2 games. It costs $50 less than usual, at $349.99, however it includes Saber won (Normal inclusion after its $100 price hike over the summer) f Resident Evil 4 VR Toys. You can catch this bundle at a number of retailers, including Amazon And the best buy. See also PlayStation Plus Leak reveals one of the biggest free games so far this year

Unlike previous Chromecast models, this 2020 model includes an easy-to-use remote control. Chromecast supports 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos sound if you have the right kind of speaker. If you’re trying to decide which streaming device to get, this is a great value for the price. Read our review.

“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”